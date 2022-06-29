ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, OR

Inmates at federal prison complex in Sheridan went on hunger strike in protest of extensive lockdowns, poor conditions

By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
About 80 inmates at the federal prison complex in Sheridan started a hunger strike in the past week in protest of extensive lockdowns in their cells and reports of limited medical care, inadequate meals and restricted access to computers to contact their lawyers and families. Several defense lawyers heard...

The Oregonian

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

