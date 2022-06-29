ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Police searching for vehicle used in April deadly shooting in Fort Worth

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNRpn_0gP2U8rs00

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle they believed was used in the shooting that killed a 17-year-old in Fort Worth.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a maroon Honda Civic with a missing back bumper and fraudulent paper license plates.

Rashard Guinyard , a senior at Crowley High School, was known for his athletic ability on the track field, but aside from that, he was impressive in the classroom, which helped him land a full-ride scholarship to Abilene Christian University in the fall. He loved his family, worked part-time to pay for his car and studied hard.

Police said Guinyard was killed and another person wounded when on April 24 just past midnight someone in the vehicle began shooting.

Police are asking anybody with information to call 817-392-4327.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Few answers following police shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Home surveillance footage captured the aftermath of a police shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood. Police are expected to give more information about what happened Friday morning. The man police shot has not been identified, and there are still many questions about what happened before the...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Shooting shuts down parts of I-35 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A shooting has shut down parts of I-35. The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. on June 30 in the southbound lanes near Risinger Road in Fort Worth.The victim, a man, has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer involved in shooting in West Division

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department officers shot a man Wednesday evening following what they described as a domestic disturbance. That man is in critical condition at a local hospitalAccording to police, they were dispatched to a home on Olive Place on the west side of Fort Worth after a suspect entered the residence armed with a shotgun and attempted to take children out of the home. He was unsuccessful and drove off, but officers believed he would be back. They proactively blocked off the street to prevent the man from getting to the home. During a press conference, officers said the suspect did drive back and attempted to get around police cars, leading to a crash. At this point officers fired at the car, hitting the suspect. He was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Honda#Altamesa Blvd#Rt Multiple#Crowley High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
klif.com

Two Officer Involved Shootings Wednesday Evening in North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving located near the Texas 121 TEXpress toll road and North MacArthur boulevard. Irving Police say the man who died had been a patient in the emergency room at the hospital and had a handgun.
fox4news.com

Dallas police seek murder suspect

DALLAS - Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find a 56-year-old man accused of a murdering a man earlier this month. Curlee "Lee" Jobe shot and killed William Glen Wright, 57, on June 6, according to police. Police said Jobe should be considered armed and dangerous. The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Two men arrested after dropping off gunshot victim and fleeing from police

DALLAS - Two men were arrested after police said they dropped off a mortally wounded man at a Dallas hospital. On Wednesday night, a man suffering a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Oak Cliff. The victim, Lorenzo Demarcus Perez, 21, soon died due to his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington police asking for help identifying jugging suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a jugging suspect who smashed the victim's car window and stole money. It happened in April 2022 at a shopping center in the 2400 block of E. Arkansas Lane. Surveillance cameras captured the theft. The victim told officers he recalled seeing the same car -- a white BMW X5 with custom rims, tinted windows, and temporary paper tags -- driven by the suspect when he stopped at the bank earlier that day.Jugging happens when a suspect sees their victim leaving a bank with money, then follows the victim, waits until he or she exits their car and walks away, then breaks into their car in hopes to finding the money or other valuables. If you think you recognize the man pictured, please contact Det. Taylor at (817) 459-5807. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. 
ARLINGTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
5K+
Followers
562
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy