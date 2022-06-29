Progress Brewing Expanding Next Door for Bigger Tasting Room

Progress Brewing , South El Monte’s first microbrewery, is getting ready to expand next door with a new tasting room , located at 9624 El Poche St.

Chemists Dr. Diego Benitez and Kevin Ogilby opened Progress Brewing at 1822 Chico Avenue in late 2013. Almost ten years later, the two are getting ready to take over the adjacent building for a much larger tasting room. Benitez tells What Now Los Angeles he hopes the company will open this new taproom in a few weeks, sometime during Summer 2022 . This will give patrons much more room to enjoy their vast beer menu that includes classics, Belgians, Saisons, IPAS, sours, and more.

When the new taproom opens next door, guests can expect the same environment the brewery has provided for almost a decade. There will not be any food served, except on the weekends, when a handful of food trucks take up space near the brewery. Dogs will be allowed as long as they are on a leash and under control at all times. Children will be allowed on the premises on Saturday through Thursday, leaving Fridays strictly for those 21 years and older.

For those who fall in love with the beers from Progress Brewing, the company offers The Progress Beer of the Month Club, a monthly $30 a month subscription service to get some exclusive Progress beer before anyone else gets to try them. The brewery also has a special event for its members, where guests can drink as much as they'd like of the new beer with the owners. In addition to the monthly beer box, you will receive select exclusive merch for being a member of the club.

Photo: Official

