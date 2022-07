HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County leaders say Jacob's Well Natural Area will be closed to swimming as of Wednesday until further notice due to dangerous levels of bacteria. "As of June 29, 2022, swimming will not be allowed at Jacob's Well Natural Area (JWNA) for the foreseeable future. The threat of high bacteria levels, other pollutants, and poor visibility conditions are unsafe for swimming," the county said on Twitter.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO