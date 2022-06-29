ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Roster: Jake Lamb Called Up, Zach McKinstry Placed On Injured List

By Matthew Moreno
dodgerblue.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of Jake Lamb and placed Zach McKinstry on the 10-day injured list due to neck stiffness prior to Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. After being signed to a Minor League contract, Lamb made a strong impression in Spring Training and...

dodgerblue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers' lineup Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Alberto hit his second home run of the season on Tuesday, but he's on the bench a day later. Gavin Lux is on second base while Jake Lamb starts in left field and bats seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rockies Pitcher Chad Kuhl Did The Impossible Against The Dodgers

Pitching a good game against the Los Angeles Dodgers is hard to do. That’s darn near impossible. Kuhl took the mound last night in the Colorado Rockies‘ series opener against Los Angeles and pitched perhaps the game of his life, throwing a complete game shutout as the Rockies won by a final of 4-0 over the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw Not Worried About Whether Dodgers-Braves Is Rivalry

The Los Angeles Dodgers hold a longstanding rivalry with the San Francisco Giants, but recent history with the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves have sparked debate over the meaning and significance with those matchups. The Dodgers and Braves eliminated each another en route to winning the past two World...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Stefen Romero Sent To Triple-A Oklahoma City After Clearing Waivers

Stefen Romero, who was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday, cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers selected Romero’s contract when Hanser Alberto was placed on the paternity list last week, although he did not appear in any of the three games while being up with the Major League team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Clayton Kershaw Pitches 4 Innings In Dodgers’ Loss To Rockies

Clayton Kershaw labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies that has them facing the prospect of being swept at Coors Field. Kershaw struggled to consistently throw strikes, and when he did, the Rockies swung early and often. They benefited...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Jake Lamb
Person
Kevin Pillar
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Justin Turner Powers Dodgers To Win Over Padres

Justin Turner hit two home runs to supply the entire Los Angeles Dodgers offense in a 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres that extended their lead in the National League West standings to 2.5 games. Joe Musgrove largely had his way with the Dodgers lineup but squandered an early...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Padres Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: NL West Showdown To Begin Homestand

The Los Angeles Dodgers return from a three-city road trip to take on the San Diego Padres in a four-game series at Dodger Stadium. After grinding their way to a 6-3 record on the road, the Dodgers now face the Padres at home for the first time this season and only the second meeting overall. The Dodgers won two of three at Petco Park in late April and they still maintain a 1.5-game lead in the National League West standings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Minor League#Spring Training#The Okc Dodgers#Rbi
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: David Price On Family Medical Emergency List; Justin Bruihl Recalled

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed David Price on the family medical emergency list and recalled Justin Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Thursday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres. “It was a family emergency,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed. “I don’t want to get into details. As...
MLB
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Peralta's left field defense a plus for Diamondbacks in loss to Padres

In a game lacking in exciting moments Wednesday at Chase Field, David Peralta did his part to give the Diamondbacks a chance in a game they lost 4-0 to the San Diego Padres.  Peralta tracked down two deep drives to within steps of the left field wall for outs, one off the bat of the Padres' Trent Grisham in the third inning and another one, in about the same spot, from Luke Voit to end the top...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Julio Urías Attributes Success In June To Mechanical Adjustments

The Los Angeles Dodgers salvaged their series at Coors Field with an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies, led by a solid outing from Julio Urías. The left-hander turned in the best performance of any Dodgers starter during the three-game series, going 5.1 innings and collecting five strikeouts while allowing three runs. He didn’t allow the Rockies to score until Brendan Rodgers’ two-out RBI double in the fourth inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers All-Around Effort Prevents Rockies’ Sweep

The Los Angeles Dodgers received a collective effort to get an 8-4 win to salvage their series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers finished 6-3 on their road trip and haven’t been swept at Coors Field since September 2015. Playing amid an ongoing saga related to his first return...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dodgers to face Padres Thursday night kicking off longest homestand of the season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off their longest homestand of the season Thursday evening when they face the San Diego Padres.The boys in blue will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak over the Padres at Dodger Stadium. The first 40,000 fans at the stadium will receive a Trea Turner bobblehead. Mark Turner, the father of the Dodgers' shortstop, will throw the ceremonial first pitch. Meanwhile, Turners' other family members will announce ``It's time for Dodger baseball" before the game.The game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. and will be televised by SportsNet LA.The Dodgers are set to play three games against the Colorado Rockies and four against the Chicago Cubs following their games against the Padres. On Monday night, the Dodgers will host their biggest fireworks show of the season following the game against the Rockies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Mookie Betts Begins Taking Dry Swings

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without Mookie Betts for nearly two weeks as he recovers from a fractured rib suffered as a result of a collision with Cody Bellinger on June 15. Betts was penciled into the initial Dodgers lineup each of the next two games, but he was...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy