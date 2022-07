FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered elderly female. Nancy J. Howe, a 70-year-old woman from Fulton, N.Y., was last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say she was walking on Utica Street in the City of Fulton wearing a plaid blue shirt, blue jeans, and an orange winter cap.

FULTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO