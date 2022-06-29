HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Girls All-Area Player of the Year is Kelli Ann Strand, Challis

Nearly two years after the process began to secure a grant to purchase a new patrol boat for the Custer County Sheriff's Office, the boat has finally sailed into the county. John Haugh, the Sheriff's Office marine deputy, said he started paperwork for grant money from the waterways improvement fund from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation in September 2020. County commissioners OK'd the application in January 2021 and last May the county was awarded a $79,597 grant. The county was required to provide a 20 percent match, bringing the total for project to $99,123, Haugh said. The county didn't have to come up with the cash, though, Haugh said, and instead traded in the 2008 patrol boat to meet the approximate $20,000 due from the county.

CUSTER COUNTY, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO