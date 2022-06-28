ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Local restaurants feel the heat during Sriracha shortage

By Danielle Radin
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5c16_0gP2Qm2P00

Local restaurants feel the heat during Sriracha shortage 02:46

A shortage of the popular hot sauce Sriracha may last the rest of the summer, putting Los Angeles restaurants in a bind as the demand for it is as strong as ever.

Sauce manufacturer Huy Fong Foods said in April they were still facing a monthslong shortage of chili peppers and it was affecting their distribution.

"As you may recall, on July 24, 2020, we sent out an email to all customers that we have been experiencing a shortage of chili pepper inventory," a letter to customers, like restaurants and stores, reads.

Local restaurants are now making public pleas for Sriracha. Some are offering discounted appetizers and entrees in exchange for donations from customers.

"We go through about 312 bottles a year so any little bit helps," said Uyen Le, who owns Be U in East Hollywood, a Vietnamese restaurant.

One customer said he would be donating 12 bottles of the sauce.

"I think it's an interesting way to engage the community on what it's like to operate a small business in this environment," added Le. "All the weird shortages you'd never expected."

Since posting on social media on Thursday, Le said she has received more than 100 bottles of Sriracha from donors.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

This Restaurant Is Trash

Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sriracha Sauce#Huy Fong Foods#Chili Peppers#Food Drink#U#Vietnamese
Greyson F

Troubled Mexican Restaurant Forced To Close

Local Mexican restaurant and bar has been forced to shut down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Restaurants already have enough trouble on their own staying open. Often it feels as if the world is against any establishment lasting, due to the already thin margins most restaurants pull in on a daily basis. These locations don’t need problems of their own doing to drag them down even further, and yet that is exactly what happened to one Phoenix restaurant and bar, resulting in its closure.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to get Free Donuts this Friday

This Friday, June 3rd, is National Doughnut Day 2022! It's a holiday created in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Now we all use it as an excuse to eat doughnuts all day--but at this point in our post-pandemic lives, I think we all need a little more sweetness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Tuna Recalled, Could 'Contain Pieces of Metal'

A popular tuna is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential hazard. The UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers in a May 31 notice that Co-op recalled two different tuna products after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe for consumers to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent dessert recall: These 4 delicious desserts can make you very sick

The massive JIF peanut butter recall from a few weeks ago continues to trigger additional recalls. We’ve already seen several types of desserts made with peanut butter pulled from stores following the peanut butter recall, and that’s because the JIF products are responsible for a Salmonella outbreak in the US. The newest JIF-related recall involves various types of desserts from Deskins Candies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The Healthiest Meal To Order At McDonald's, According To A Nutritionist

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 02/02/2017. Even the healthiest eaters find themselves at the golden arches at some point in their life. Whether you’re on a road trip and it’s the only place to eat for miles, or you’re busy a mom that just needs a quick meal for the kids, there are countless situations where you might find yourself at McDonald’s, trying your best to navigate the menu and order the least-fattening item. Well, have no fear—nutritionists are here to help.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

6 Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice

Is pickle juice good for you? It can be! Read on to learn about the benefits of drinking the brine. When you finish the last pickle, don’t toss that leftover juice! There are plenty of things to do with pickle juice. Drinking it has several health benefits, like pain relief and regulating blood sugar. It’s also a great substitute for sugary sports drinks.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
123K+
Followers
23K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy