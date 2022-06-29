Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore; Winona The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota Northeastern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chatfield, or 14 miles north of Preston, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lanesboro around 635 PM CDT. Rushford around 645 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Saratoga, Choice, Peterson, Troy and Arendahl. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 233 and 243. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FILLMORE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO