Oklahoma Sooners 7th in ESPN's updated future rankings

Change can be tough. The Oklahoma Sooners saw a lot of change in a short time in November and December. While it created many questions about the program’s future, new head coach Brent Venables provided a steady hand at the wheel to restore confidence in Oklahoma.

That’s why, despite all of the turnover, Oklahoma remains in high regard across the country and is considered a contender in the Big 12 and for a playoff spot. The Sooners will face challenges from Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas (as they do seemingly every year), but after the Sooners’ work in the transfer portal and in their 2022 recruiting class, folks are confident Oklahoma will be competing for the conference title at the end of the season.

Every offseason, ESPN takes a look at where each team stands in regard to the present and the future. After being ranked No. 4 in the 2021 version of these rankings, the Sooners fell to No. 7 in 2022. Let’s take a look at what Adam Rittenberg had to say about the Sooners’ rankings.

Future Quarterback Ranking: 7

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN said:

Lebby reunited with transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, whom he worked with at UCF in 2019 and produced the nation’s No. 2 offense. Gabriel could lead OU’s offense through 2023, and the team also added ESPN 300 quarterback recruit Nick Evers. – Rittenberg, ESPN

Oklahoma went from five-star quarterbacks Spencer Rattler, Caleb Williams and Malachi Nelson to Dillon Gabriel, four-star Nick Evers and five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold.

While that may be a net loss in terms of recruiting stars, the Sooners are still well-stocked with talented passers at the position. Each of these guys are Jeff Lebby guys.

Gabriel played under Lebby at UCF and committed to Oklahoma mere hours after Caleb Williams made his announcement to enter the transfer portal. Nick Evers had been recruited by Lebby prior to picking Florida. When he decommitted from the Gators and Lebby was hired by Brent Venables and the Sooners, Evers was the new offensive coordinator’s first call. And like Evers, who had been recruited by Lebby at Ole Miss, Jackson Arnold’s connection to the OC made that a natural fit for the 2023 commit.

They may not have the same star power as the quarterbacks that played or were committed to play under Lincoln Riley, but they’re Lebby guys that will fit well in his offensive system.

Future Offense Ranking: 6

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

What ESPN Said:

Riley upheld an incredible standard of offensive production during his tenure, and produced elite quarterbacks almost every season. The unit could take a step backward, but Venables made a strong coordinator hire in Jeff Lebby, an OU alum who has developed his scheme under several successful offensive-minded coaches. – Rittenberg, ESPN

The Jeff Lebby hire was huge for the Oklahoma Sooners. A proven track record of success coaching offense that goes from NAIA Southeastern to UCF to Ole Miss. He’s had success at the highest level of competition in the SEC and has already proven a strong recruiter.

Reuniting with Gabriel was a huge win for the Sooners new offensive coordinator. Oklahoma’s offense may look different in 2022, but it will still be really, really good.

Future Defense Ranking: 24

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN said:

There’s a chance Oklahoma will be better off long term with Venables, who understands elite defense and what it will take for the Sooners to elevate there. As shown by the defense ranking, I don’t love the Sooners’ personnel as much as those who will be coaching them. There are some building blocks such as lineman Jalen Redmond, linebackers DaShaun White and Danny Stutsman, and defensive backs Justin Broiles and Key Lawrence. OU also added several intriguing transfers, including nose tackle Jeffery Johnson (Tulane) and defensive back Trey Morrison (North Carolina). Perhaps the most encouraging sign during the coaching transition was Venables keeping cornerback Gentry Williams, ESPN’s top-rated in-state prospect and No. 53 overall recruit for 2022, in the class. Venables is an elite recruiter and should upgrade OU’s overall talent on defense as the program prepares to enter the SEC. – Rittenberg, ESPN

2021 Future Team Ranking: 4

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman.

Where they stood last year at No. 4 was largely due to Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams manning the quarterback position and the highly-rated recruiting class that Lincoln Riley was developing for the 2023 cycle. Rattler and Williams are gone, and the 2023 class lost everyone but three-star center Joshua Bates.

All of the coaching and roster turnover doesn’t seem to have hurt the Sooners all that much year-to-year as Oklahoma dropped only three spots from No. 4 to No. 7.

While Rittenberg isn’t too high on the defensive talent for 2022 and the recruiting class is still forming, there’s little doubt Venables will be able to put together a great defense.

What it means for Oklahoma?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma is still getting respect despite all of the turnover on the coaching staff and in its next recruiting class because of Venables and Lebby and the work they’ve done in the months since coming to Norman.

While the 2023 recruiting class is still a work in progress, the Sooners have put together a team capable of taking back the Big 12 title they held for six seasons before last year’s letdown. They’ve built a team that is beginning to take on the characteristics of what Venables wants his teams to look like when they make the move to the SEC.

Oklahoma still has some questions to answer this summer, but with arguably the best quarterback in the Big 12, the Sooners should be in great shape to reach the Big 12 title game in December.