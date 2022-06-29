ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

2023 4-star EDGE Bai Jobe cuts list of teams to 3, includes the Oklahoma Sooners

By John Williams
 2 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners are closing in on several of their targets in the 2023 recruiting class. After landing offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta this week, they landed inside the top two for linebacker Samuel Omosigho and the top three for defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc. Now, local product Bai Jobe has cut his list of teams under consideration to three and has included the Oklahoma Sooners.

Out of Norman, Okla. Bai Jobe is the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 9 EDGE according to the 247Sports Composite and On3 Consensus.

Jobe’s recruitment is important for Oklahoma. They’re contending with Alabama and Michigan State for the top in-state product. While they’re the hometown team, there’s no guarantee that Oklahoma is the landing spot.

Though he’s a raw player, he’s turned heads across the country. In 2021, he registered 16.5 sacks and 56 tackles.

Here’s what Jobe had to say about Oklahoma to On3’s Sam Spiegelman.

“I like the coaches over there, especially my position coach, Miguel (Chavis). I like him a lot,” Jobe told On3 Sports. “I live like five minutes away from campus, so I know a lot about Oklahoma. I know Oklahoma more than other places. I know about Norman better than other places and I really like the staff and can see myself there. This staff has shown me a lot more than the old staff.”

Jobe was offered by Brent Venables staff back in December and living in Norman has given him an opportunity to know the university and the coaching staff quite well. Miguel Chavis has done a fantastic job on the recruiting trail since earning his first opportunity as a position coach.

It’s hard to tell where this thing will end up as the recruiting projections appear split on Jobe’s landing spot and there’s a chance the Crimson Tide end up with the talented EDGE rusher.

Bai Jobe’s Recruiting Profile

Recruiting Projections

  • 247Sports crystal ball projections believe Jobe is heading to Michigan State while the Rivals Futurecast have him landing with Oklahoma.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 99 3 11

Rivals 4 150 2 10

247Sports 4 63 1 8

247 Composite 4 64 1 9

On3 Recruiting 4 25 1 6

On3 Consensus 4 58 1 9

Vitals

Hometown Norman, OK

Projected Position EDGE

Height 6-5

Weight 225

Recruitment

  • Offered on December 30, 2021
  • Unofficial visit January 29, 2022
  • Unofficial visit April 23, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma
  • Michigan State
  • Alabama
  • Miami
  • Vanderbilt
  • Arkansas
  • Baylor
  • Boston College
  • Georgia
  • Iowa State
  • Jackson State

