SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Starting July 1, Illinois residents will get a little bit of relief on taxes on items like school supplies, groceries and gas. The Illinois Family Relief Plan goes into effect Friday and will suspend the state's 1% sales tax on groceries, the normally scheduled increase of the gas tax and enact a tax holiday on school supplies that will reduce taxes from 6.25% to 1.25% on select items.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO