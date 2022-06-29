ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betsy Johnson ‘unequivocal’ on abortion rights

By Lisa Balick, Tim Steele
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 3 leading candidates to become the next governor of Oregon have shared their views on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

When the decision was announced Friday, Betsy Johnson was not able to do an on-camera interview with KOIN 6 News. But on Tuesday she said her position on the topic is clear.

Faith-healing Oregon City mom sentenced for hurting son

“I’m unequivocal about my position on choice. There’s two pro-choice candidates and one anti-choice candidate,” Johnson told KOIN 6 News. “And frankly I resent the fact that Ms. Kotek says I am equivocal on this issue. I served on a Planned Parenthood board here in Oregon, I’ll submit to you, before she became an Oregonian.”

On Monday, Tina Kotek tweeted: “You can count on me to stand up for abortion access here in Oregon because I’ve been doing it for years.

Roe v. Wade overturned: Here’s what it means for Oregon

In a statement, Christine Drazan said, “Despite the US Supreme Court’s decision, Oregon will continue to have among the most extreme abortion laws in the country and around the world. As governor, I will stand up for life by vetoing legislation designed to push Oregon further outside the mainstream.”

Comments / 37

Joanne Ellis
2d ago

Oregon is a very liberal State , and if ya want to change it and don't like how we are GO BACK to the State you came from and leave us alone!

Reply(15)
20
Steven N.
1d ago

Why should the minority opinion drive the majority? If the state is too progressive for you, there are others that you will find more suitable to your beliefs. There you can find comfort with similar majority opinions. No one says you have to die in the state in which you were born. MOVE!

Reply(1)
5
Paul W Palmer
1d ago

I was born here and I'm not liberal. There are a lot of us here in Oregon, Just not in the Portland, Eugene area.

Reply
6
