Oregon State Hospital again tries to fix issues identified by surprise inspection
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - The Oregon State Hospital is still waiting for approval on a revised plan to address a number of failures detailed in a 134-page report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The State Hospital's initial plan, devised after a January 2022 inspection found problems...
Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls. “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said. She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […]
Oregon has failed to make key changes intended to reduce improper opioid prescriptions, the Secretary of State’s office said Wednesday in a follow-up report to a 2018 audit that identified a host of problems with the state’s use of a database tracking prescriptions of addictive medications. Only four...
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The bleak hospital financial picture from 2021 worsened in the first quarter of 2022, as a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations from the Omicron wave and rising labor and other costs combined to produce a dismal fiscal quarter that saw 58 percent of Oregon’s hospitals post a negative margin.
EUGENE, Ore. - Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and the Oregon Audit Division released a report on the Oregon Health Authority's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, calling on lawmakers to take action. "According to the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon has one of the highest rates of misuse of prescription opioids in...
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 Biweekly Data Report, released Wednesday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the previous biweekly period. OHA reported 20,451 new cases of COVID-19 from June 12 to June 25, a 2.8% decrease over the previous biweekly total of...
EUGENE, Ore. — Just a few weeks ago the CDC gave the green light for kids 6 months and older to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Now, Lane County Public Health is partnering with the Oregon Health Authority to make it easier for both babies and adults to get vaccinated.
Residents and visitors in nine Oregon counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation because they're COVID-19 community levels are considered “high,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Fire Chiefs Association on Thursday welcomed the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University College of Forestry’s rollout of the Oregon Explorer Wildfire Risk Map. The statewide, interactive map was created through the passage of Senate Bill 762 (passed in 2021) and...
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
Thousands of low-income Oregonians who would qualify for Medicaid if they were legal residents will receive free health care insurance starting July 1. The Oregon Health Authority expects to enroll about 12,000 people who have had only state-paid emergency care in new government insurance for medical, mental health, dental and eye care. It will also offer prescriptions, tests, hospital care and medical transport. Like Medicaid, it will be free for patients.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law that takes effect Friday makes major changes in Oregon's process for determining whether and how arrested individuals can be released from jail before their first court hearing or trial, with a new system that focuses on their danger to the community -- not whether they can afford bail.
DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite predictions of a mid-month plateau, Oregon continued to see COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise through the end of June. On June 3, Oregon's chief forecaster released his report that forecast the latest COVID surge would top out on June 14. Since then, numbers have kept on going up.
In February, Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson had an unusual announcement to make at a meeting with two other city officials. According to a memo authored by those officials — City Administrator Scott Derickson and City Attorney N. Robert Shields — Swenson explained that he had information about “criminal activity” at an unnamed Woodburn business, and that he’d recently learned there was an ongoing criminal investigation into that business.
(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
Oregon’s new wildfire risk map was taking a long time to load on Thursday as people across the state searched their addresses to find out whether their homes were in the red. The Oregon Wildfire Risk Explorer places every single tax lot in Oregon in a risk category ranging...
PORTLAND, Ore. - Oregon Health and Sciences University hosted a panel of experts sounding the alarm tonight on the dangers of fentanyl and the impacts it's having on teenagers throughout the state. Fentanyl has exacerbated substance use and changed the drug market because it's cheaper, has a higher potency, it's...
