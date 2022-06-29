ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel With Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza Lands at Amazon Freevee

By Sharon Knolle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The follow-up to the hit ABC ’80s sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” starring Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano is now in development at Amazon Freevee, reps for the streaming service confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday. The sequel, which catches up with characters Tony and Samantha Micelli...

