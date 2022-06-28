ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina man wins $100K lottery by using this strategy

 2 days ago

A man in South Carolina recently won the lottery using a strategy he said he saw on TV.

The man – who has not been identified – was apparently inspired by an episode of “Lottery Changed My Life,” a series which airs on TLC.

His strategy was to spend $25 a week playing the lottery for three months, according to a June 21 press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

He told the organization that on his first week, he won $500. In his seventh week, he won big: $100,000 on a Powerball ticket.

“I didn’t even know how to play Powerball,” the man said in the press release.

He bought the Powerball ticket at a Kwik Fill gas station in Hanahan, South Carolina, the press release said.

After he bought the ticket, he at first thought he matched just two numbers. Then his wife took a look and noticed there were more matching numbers – just one short of the jackpot drawing, according to the press release.

However, his ticket was enough to win him a total of $100,000, which was double the amount from the initial $50,000 prize, since he spent an extra $1 on his ticket, the press release said.

The man used his winnings to buy a car. And he’s still going on his $25-a-week strategy.

“I’m going to finish out the three months,” he said.

