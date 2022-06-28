Archie Bradley out with fractured elbow sustained in Angels-Mariners brawl fall

The Angels might be done talking about their brawl with the Seattle Mariners , but that fight isn’t done haunting them.

On Tuesday , before the Angels’ 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox , the team announced that reliever Archie Bradley was being put on the 15-day injured list because of a right elbow fracture.

It was a huge blow for the Angels on a night when four relievers combined to give up eight runs on 12 hits .

The last time Bradley pitched was Saturday. On Sunday, however, while trying to get to the growing fight between the Angels and Mariners, he tripped on the dugout railing and fell on his arm.

“That's about the only time we could see that he would have injured himself,” athletic trainer Mike Frostad said.

Frostad explained that the radial head in Bradley’s elbow is what’s fractured. Bradley will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks, but his return to the team might not be for “a couple of months.”

“It's bone, and bone has to heal, so it's gonna take time,” Frostad said.

The injury isn’t expected to cause any long-term effects and is common among those who fall on outstretched hands. Aside from rest, the Angels are prioritizing the range of motion in Bradley’s elbow.

He is the second player on the IL as a result of Sunday’s brawl — Mariners catcher Luis Torrens went on the 10-day IL on Monday with a left shoulder injury. Bradley is the only Angels player the team is aware of who sustained a significant injury as a result of Sunday's fight.

“There's some bumps and bruises but nothing that's going to hold anybody else out,” Frostad said.

Among those who seemed as if they might have been left worse off but emerged fine: fellow reliever Ryan Tepera , who ended up at the bottom of the pile in that scrum.

“Everything just kind of happened so quick, just escalated,” said Tepera, speaking to reporters for the first time since Sunday’s events. “I mean, I was one of the first ones out of the dugout, and [ Anthony ] Rendon was there and [Jesse] Winker came after him, towards our whole dugout.

“One thing led to another, and it’s just a big pile of dudes and we just kind of fell down. That's how it happens. Get by that net and there's not much support there. So, found myself at the bottom of the pile just kind of protecting myself, but everything's good.”

Tepera was given a three-game suspension by Major League Baseball but appealed the suspension Monday, allowing him to play in that night’s win while he awaits a decision from the league.

He pitched a clean eighth inning, getting Tim Anderson, Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert to go down in order on groundouts.

Among those unable to appeal their penalties: interim manager Phil Nevin, who was given a 10-game suspension for what MLB called “the intentional throwing by pitcher Andrew Wantz while warnings were in place.”

Managers and coaches are not allowed to appeal league suspensions.

“I haven't talked to anybody [at MLB],” Nevin said before Tuesday’s game. “We don't get that opportunity. I don't know what they knew or saw, so, you get it, you serve it, 10 games or nine games now I'll be back. We're in Baltimore then too.”

Nevin is still allowed to be around the team. He’s just not allowed to be in the dugout during the game. Of Monday night's 4-3 win, the first game of his suspension, he said the experience watching his team from afar was more nerve-wracking than being in the dugout.

One of the positives Nevin has taken away from getting suspended? For two games, he will get to watch his son Tyler, a utility player for the Baltimore Orioles, as his dad and not an opposing manager.

“I remember I joked around about how I always wanted to just be there and see a game of him playing first,” he said. “So I guess the timing actually works out OK for that.”

The Angels still have questions over who will be the next interim manager while Nevin is away. Ray Montgomery is scheduled to start serving his two-game suspension when assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti returns from his five-game suspension Sunday for the last game of the Angels' three-game set with the Houston Astros.

Trout and Ohtani shine in loss

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani continued to show why they are among the best hitters in baseball.

The sluggers hit back-to-back home runs off White Sox starter Johnny Cueto in the third inning Tuesday night. Their solo homers helped give the Angels an early 3-0 lead.

It marked the second time this season the Angels hit back-to-back homers. Against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 9, Trout and Ohtani achieved the feat.

Ohtani also had two hard-hit doubles and worked a walk against Chicago. Shortstop Andrew Velazquez homered earlier in the third.

Angels pitcher Chase Silseth, was strong ... until he wasn’t. He retired 10 consecutive batters early on, keeping the White Sox scoreless through four innings. He unraveled in the fifth, giving up a single, then an RBI double before getting bit by a game-tying, two-run homer by Josh Harrison. Silseth surrendered three runs and five hits and struck out six over 4⅓ innings.

The White Sox took the lead against reliever Oliver Ortega (1-3), who gave up a two-run home run to Robert. Reliever Elvis Peguero later surrendered four runs and Jaime Barría two for the Angels.

Angels color analyst Mark Gubicza pointed out during the broadcast that Peguero was tipping pitches. A frustrated-looking Trout was shown on the broadcast demonstrating Peguero's tipping action.

“Mike sees stuff,” Montgomery said about Peguero tipping pitches. “Players all over the field see things like that. So we're always working on that.

“That one in particular, I think we were looking at after [he was pulled]. It's something you have to really stay diligent on. They can tell. They're constantly looking for any advantage.”

Peguero said he didn't realize he was tipping pitches until the damage was done.

“In one instance, I was told to watch out … because they were realizing what pitch was coming,” Peguero said in Spanish. “They had the sequence down pat. Every time I would come with the pitches, they would know.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .