ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Independence Day events coming to southern AZ

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizonans can celebrate Independence Day at several events throughout the region:. The Arts Express’s Let Freedom Sing is set from July 2 to July 4 and features several performances...

www.kold.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Movie making may be on it’s way back to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bill reestablishing Arizona as a movie making destination is sitting on Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk waiting for his signature. It passed the legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support. It SB 1708 which provides up to $125 million in tax breaks and incentives for...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona lowers state flags in honor of the Granite Mountain Hotshots

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Thursday, marking nine years since 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. The fire started on June 28, 2013, when lightning struck a ridge west of the...
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cities Forced To Cancel 4th of July Fireworks Display

With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benson, AZ
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
gilavalleycentral.net

Three Arizona counties have high COVID-19 community levels

Updated community levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) carry a designation of “high” for La Paz, Navajo and Apache counties. This means masks are recommended for public indoor settings. Community levels and mitigation recommendations take into account COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and COVID-19’s...
KOLD-TV

200 desert tortoises need new homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department has 200 Sonoran desert tortoises that are looking for their forever families. According to a news release, tortoises of different ages and sizes are up for adoption, mostly due to illegal breeding. Captive tortoises can grow to about...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Az#The Arts Express#Kold News 13
Greyson F

Best Pizza in USA Announced, Including Several Local Pizzerias

Stop by one of the best pizza restaurants in the United States.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. Pizza isn’t difficult to find. But good pizza? That’s a different story. There are plenty of inferior pizza shops out there that, for one reason or another, remain open. Perhaps the old saying of ‘bad pizza is better than no pizza’ has some truth to it. In short, there’s a pizza restaurant out there for everyone and, thankfully, in metro Phoenix, there are some of the very best pizza restaurants in the United States.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Matt Salmon drops out of governor’s race

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Congressman Matt Salmon announced Tuesday, June 28, he is ending his gubernatorial campaign. ”I am so proud of everything that we have been able to accomplish together over the past year. I’ve been blessed with the best staff members, volunteers, and activists in Arizona, and I will forever be grateful for the tireless work and heart-felt passion that they gave to this campaign. Our ideas changed this race for the better – there is no doubt about that.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona doctors react to AG Brnovich’s total abortion ban announcement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A century-old legislation that criminalizes anyone who performs an abortion unless the mother’s life is at risk is now in effect in Arizona. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich first made the announcement Wednesday and Thursday SCOTUS ruled that Arizona’s ban on discriminatory abortions is now in effect. Brnovich says he is proud to defend Arizona’s law that protects the unborn, but doctors are concerned what this could mean for their patients.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Tubac, the earliest European settlement in Arizona

TUBAC, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A short 45-minute drive south of Tucson on Interstate 19 brings you to a spot that was once the most remote part of the Spanish Empire’s New World on this continent. Located in Santa Cruz County, situated beside the Santa Cruz River, the community of Tubac is the site of the oldest European settlement in what is now Arizona. Human habitation of the area is traced back to Hohokam occupation between 300 and 1500 A.D. The Tohono O’odham people followed. The name of the community, Tubac, is derived from a Tohono O’odham name Cuwak, meaning “place of dark water.” It was the Tohono O’odham people who greeted the Jesuit missionaries when they came to convert the native people in the late 17th century.
TUBAC, AZ
iheart.com

Here Are The Tastiest Nachos In All Of Arizona

Nachos are a sharable, comforting dish that are super versatile. You can add just about anything you want on top to really step them up. Whether you're eating them as an appetizer or a main course meal, you can't go wrong with a great plate of nachos. LoveFOOD compiled a...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

‘Rock for Roe’ raises awareness about Arizona ballot initiative to return abortion services, expand reproductive rights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion last Friday, several protests, marches and rallies have taken over streets and sidewalks across Pima County. Tuesday night, several performers used music to amplify their cause. ‘Rock for Roe’ drew hundreds of people...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022

Inspiration can come in many forms. Even fictional when it comes to the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022. “The woman leader who inspired me is Kathryn Janeway, the first female captain lead in a ‘Star Trek’ series, and played by Kate Mulgrew,” says Heather Skinner, vice president of global real estate at JP Morgan Chase and one of AZRE magazine’s Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2022. “Captain Janeway is an authentic leader who isn’t afraid to make the hard decisions necessary to complete her mission: navigating the Delta Quadrant and safely bringing her crew home.”
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Chino Valley Local Pharmacy Burglary￼

On 06/27/2022 at approximately 3:29 am, three unknown individuals broke into the Chino Valley Pharmacy located at 1932 N. S.R. 89. The suspects entered the locked business through the front door. The suspects stole thousands of dollars’ worth of narcotic drugs and exited the business at approximately 3:31 am. All...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Collateral Damage: Arizona drug dealers becoming arms dealers online

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley detectives say they are seeing a disturbing trend on popular apps like Snapchat, where drug dealers are cross-marketing as arms dealers, selling illegal guns and accessories, amplifying the danger to our community. We’re talking about small online buys that can do some serious damage by...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy