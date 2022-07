Click here to read the full article. Andie MacDowell (Maid) is returning to the Hallmark Channel to star in The Way Home, the network’s new, original primetime series that was greenlit last month and announced exclusively on Deadline. It was the first series to get a pickup at Hallmark since 2016. MacDowell will play Del, matriarch of the Landry family and a pillar of the close-knit community of her small, Canadian farm town. She and her daughter Kat have been estranged from each other following tragic events that left their family forever changed and prompted Kat to move away. When Kat...

