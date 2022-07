Dylan O’Brien and Chloe Bennet dined outside at Chips Deli in Los Angeles over the weekend of June 25. In photos, which you can see here, the two can be seen indulging in conversation as they picked at their food. Dylan dressed cool and casual in a white t-shirt and baseball cap, while Chloe rocked cropped jeans and an oversized t-shirt. Witnesses claimed that the two were giving off “more than a friendly vibe” on the lunch date, according to TMZ.

