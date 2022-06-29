Cockburn, Howell win Dike Eddleman Awards
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn and Olivia Howell are the 2021-22 Dike Eddleman Award winners. The annual honor recognizes the top male and female Illini athlete, voted on by Illinois head coaches and DIA executive staff.
Cockburn was a unanimous first team All-American and the only player in the country to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. Howell was a first team All-American in the indoor season in the mile finishing fifth, and a second team All-American in the 1500m in the outdoor season, placing ninth.
