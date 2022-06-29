ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 workers presumed dead after trench collapse in Texas

Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

JARRELL, Texas (AP) — Two workers were presumed dead after a trench they were digging for a sewer line in Texas on Tuesday collapsed and buried them, officials said. The workers were digging a 24-foot-deep (7-meter-deep)...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

One dead in Waco vehicle crash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Waco on Thursday morning. Waco PD Detectives say the crash happened near the 7300 Block of Imperial Drive at 5:31 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the first driver was traveling west when they drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a second driver, traveling east.
WACO, TX
KHOU

Bodies recovered 23 hours after men buried alive during Texas trench collapse

JARRELL, Texas — The two men who died after they were buried alive at a construction site in Jarrell on Tuesday were recovered by authorities 23 hours after the incident. The two were buried 24 feet underground in a two-foot wide space after the trench collapsed in the area of 13700 North I-35 around 8:30 a.m., said Jarrell City Spokesperson Nick Spinetto said.
JARRELL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
fox7austin.com

Austin police investigate deadly crash on Mopac

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash on N Mopac. Police said on June 29, around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 13500 block of N Mopac Expressway NB after receiving a report of a vehicle crashing into a concrete column at the toll booth.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Mansion catches fire on Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas — Local fire crews are working to put out a fire at a residence off of Lake Travis on Tuesday. Lake Travis Fire Rescue, the Oak Hill Fire Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS were all on scene as of 11:10 a.m. on the 16000 block of Chateau Ave.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for Killeen burglary suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department need your help identifying a suspect in a Burglary case. Officers with the Killeen Police Department were recently dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Kern Road in reference to a burglary of a habitation. They were told an unknown person(s) entered the residence and stole property – including a wallet containing credit cards. The unknown suspect(s) used the credit cards to make several purchases in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man indicted after dog found dead in downtown Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been indicted after a dog was found dead in a downtown Austin hotel last year. 27-year-old Tyler Berry has been indicted by a Travis County grand jury of three counts of third-degree felony cruelty to a non-livestock animal. The Travis County DA's office says...
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Beware, Card Skimmers Back at Gas Pumps in Temple, Texas

You've probably heard warnings about credit card skimmers stealing information, right? On top of gas prices rising, paying at the pump can be more risky than ever to your bank account in Central Texas. On a local neighborhood Facebook page, a recent post detailed how a visit to a Temple,...
TEMPLE, TX
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy