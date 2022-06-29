ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former middle school paraprofessional pleads guilty to child sextortion scheme

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQi28_0gP2Iq2P00

Mid-morning headlines from June 28, 2022 01:46

MINNEAPOLIS -- A former middle school paraprofessional from Coon Rapids pleaded guilty to a sextortion scheme that targeted minors, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Glen Anderson, 24, was charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of enticement of a minor, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort.

Anderson used multiple internet applications and social media accounts for email, file sharing and chatting with minors, including Snapchat and Grindr, according to court documents.

Anderson owned and administered an online gaming forum in which users were required to submit an application, which included the age of the user. Anderson used his position as forum administrator to groom minors to produce child pornography and engage in sexual activity with him.

Anderson would provide minors with in-game perks, privileges and other gifts in exchange for sexually explicit acts.

In one example provided by the court, Anderson coerced a 13-year-old victim to engage in sexually explicit acts for the purpose of producing images and videos. Anderson later threatened to release those sexually explicit images if the victim did not respond to his demands.

Anderson's sentencing hearing is on October 25, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man accused of kidnapping and assaulting man in Brooklyn Park home faces federal charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jose Chapa-Aguilera has been charged in a federal indictment with drug trafficking and firearms violations in connection to the December 2021 kidnapping and torture of a Brooklyn Park man, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.The federal indictment against Chapa-Aguilera charges him with two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of brandishing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and two counts of illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Law enforcement arrested Chapa-Aguilera on January 7 in connection to the December 2021 incident, in which he was also charged by the Hennepin County District Court with first-degree assault and kidnapping.State and federal court documents say Chapa-Aguilera was in possession of quantities of methamphetamine and unlawfully possessed 9mm semi-automatic handguns on two different occasions.Chapa-Aguilera has a prior felony conviction in Anoka County for second-degree assault, prohibiting him under federal law from owning firearms or ammunition.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-Minneapolis officers in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to sentence one of the four former Minneapolis police officers convicted of civil rights violations in George Floyd's killing to as many as 6 1/2 years in prison but to impose significantly stiffer yet unspecified sentences on two others. They urged U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson to follow the nonbinding federal sentencing guidelines for former Officer Thomas Lane and impose a penalty between 5 1/4 and 6 1/2 years on prison. Prosecutors also said former Officer J. Alexander Kueng deserves a "substantially higher" sentence than Lane's, but less than the 20 to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shamir Black, 18, charged with pistol-whipping, attempted carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS -- New video has been released of a violent attack and carjacking, and the suspect now faces federal charges.The criminal complaint describes what investigators have also gleaned from surveillance video from outside a northeast Minneapolis restaurant.Investigators say on June 9, 18-year-old Shamir Black, of Minneapolis, pistol-whipped a woman who refused to turn over her car keys. This happened along the 2500 block of Marshall Street Northeast.Several bystanders tried to step in, but Black crashed the car then ran off through a nearby park. He had left his belongings behind, the complaint says.Investigators say the gun Black used was stolen from a home in Prior Lake. The complaint says that there is video on his social media account showing him holding the same firearm.He now faces four weapons and assault charges, all felony level.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coon Rapids, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Coon Rapids, MN
CBS Minnesota

Investigators say drone that dropped candy near kids was an "ill-conceived effort" at social media content

FOLEY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a drone that dropped a bag of candy near a group of children Monday was an "ill-conceived effort" to get footage for a social media post.  The Benton County Sheriff's Office said that investigators spoke with the drone pilot following a suspicious activity complaint, finding that the candy-dropping episode was part of a content creation scheme rather than criminal activity. The incident happened Monday evening near the former King's Inn property in Watab Township, which is roughly 14 miles north of St. Cloud. The children were fishing when the drone flew out of a wooded area and dropped a bag of candy nearby. Witnesses spotted a black SUV parked near the area and gave authorities a description of the driver, citing what they believed was suspicious activity. 
FOLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police conduct internal review of homicide data following WCCO inquiries

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO and CBS News are investigating unsolved murders across the country. On Wednesday, we shared there's roughly a 50-50 chance of having a homicide case cleared. That number is less in Minneapolis. The numbers are at a historic low according to the FBI.Our questions have the MPD reviewing hundreds of homicide cases. That's after Jennifer Mayerle dug into the data and found discrepancies.There are three main sites that offer the community a way to look at homicide data in Minneapolis. As Mayerle asked a question about one, it led to questions about the next. Numbers didn't add up.Minneapolis police...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man on the lam charged in fatal south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old Twin Cities man who remains on the lam is now charged in a fatal shooting earlier this week in south Minneapolis.  Jashon Johnson, of Edina, is charged via warrant with second-degree murder in connection to the Monday killing on Stevens Avenue South, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. His girlfriend, Australia Washington, is also charged in the shooting death of 31-year-old Marcus Saunders. According to a criminal complaint, Johnson gunned down Saunders shortly after 1 p.m. as Saunders' two young children waited for him nearby. The mother of Saunders' children was with him, and told...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paraprofessional#Sextortion#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice
B102.7

WATCH: 40-Second Minnesota Pursuit Ends With Two Arrests

A new traffic cam video out of the Twin Cities shows a 40-second pursuit coming to a calm end. What stood out for me is how the trooper took control of the situation and was able to end the pursuit quickly and safely. His driving skills are impressive too. The...
CBS Minnesota

Crash in Maple Grove leaves 2-year-old child dead

MAPLE GROVE -- A two-car crash last week in the Twin Cities metro left a 2-year-old child dead.  City officials in Maple Grove say the crash happened Thursday evening on the 1600 block of County Road 81, near the Elm Creek Park Reserve in the northwest metro.  A car traveling east on the county road attempted to make a left-hand turn against oncoming traffic and was hit by a van.  The car's driver, 31-year-old Mary Dermane of Brooklyn Park, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.  Her child, Razak Kalon, was killed.  Investigators are working to determine if the child's car seat was properly placed inside the car. The driver of the van was not hurt and cooperated with the investigation, police say. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary under investigation for neglect

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For years in the south metro, the Peace Bunny Cottage has been touted as an oasis of beautiful bunnies. The owners even appeared on NBC’s Today Show and in People Magazine with their remarkable story of an operation all started by a then 8-year-old boy.
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

6 teens rushed to hospital following Ham Lake crash

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Six teenagers are in the hospital Friday morning after a bad crash in Ham Lake. They are all seventeen years old.Officials say it appears they were speeding when the vehicle hit a tree. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Xylite Street.Two of the teenagers were reportedly flown in helicopters to the hospital.Officials have not released any condition updates or names this morning, but we will update you when we learn more.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for the latest information.
HAM LAKE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11. Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.
OAKDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from pool in south Minneapolis

A 7-year-old boy pulled from a pool at a home in south Minneapolis this past weekend has died. Hennepin County Sheriff spokesperson Andy Skoogman confirmed the update with Bring Me The News on Monday. The boy's identity has not been released. The sheriff's office says the possible drowning happened at...
stthomas.edu

In the News: Church Abuse Requires Accountability

Hank Shea, a senior distinguished fellow at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis and fellow at the university's Initiative on Restorative Justice and Healing, wrote an op-ed for the National Catholic Reporter arguing the church's abuse law is not working. Pointing to the "long-standing, unsuccessful efforts...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist killed in I-494 in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Minn. – A Shakopee man is dead following a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on a Twin Cities freeway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the 42-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 494 in Richfield when traffic slowed, and he lost control near Highway 77.The identity of the victim has not been released.
RICHFIELD, MN
bulletin-news.com

27-year-old Man from Golden Valley Identified as Driver Killed in Shepard Road Crash

The driver, a 27-year-old Golden Valley man, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Paul over the weekend. About 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Youssef M. Fakhreddine was operating a pickup truck westbound on Shepard Road beneath the Robert Street Bridge when it swerved off the road and struck a tree, a street sign, and a metal and masonry barrier next to a Mississippi River cycling and pedestrian route.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy