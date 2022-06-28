Alec Baldwin Faces Mockery Over 'Terrible' Spanish During Instagram Live After Wife Hilaria's Accent Controversy

MEGA

Alec Baldwin is getting mocked over his "terrible" Spanish while on Instagram Live with Woody Allen after his wife faced a similar controversy, Radar has learned.

At one point in the conversation, Baldwin, 64, could be heard yelling at an assistant to stop the dogs from barking.

"Leonetta! Basta! Las perritas! Basta! Las perritas, suficiente!" Baldwin shouted while still on Live, catching the attention of listeners amid WiFi trouble.

"Inexplicably interviewing Woody Allen on Instagram Live, watching as Woody loses WiFi, and then getting up to yell something in Spanish that I, a native Spanish speaker, can't understand has surpassed Schweddy Balls as the new funniest thing Alec Baldwin has ever done," one social media user sounded off after watching it unfold.

Meanwhile, another brought up Hilaria 's Spanish-speaking controversy .

"Didn't know you were Spanish too. Your Spanish is so authentic, just like your wife's," the tweet read, more than a year after Baldwin passionately defended Hilaria.

The Saturday Night Live alum previously spoke out in her defense back in 2020 after Hilaria's name trended on Twitter.

At the time, social media users claimed she was faking her Spanish accent, sharing clips from various appearances to illustrate their point of view.

Hilaria was eager to set the record straight, telling fans she was born in Boston and grew up spending time with her family between Massachusetts and Spain.

"We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised," she added. "This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I'm very proud of it."

Alec later slammed naysayers for spewing "hate," adding, "There's things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous."

Baldwin's controversial interview of Allen comes amid his own legal battle stemming from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021, which he made no mention of during the Live.

Hutchins tragically died while director Joel Souza was injured when a live round was discharged from a prop firearm held by the star. Baldwin faces a number of lawsuits over the incident, which is still being investigated by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

As for Allen, the 86-year-old director revealed he's considering retiring soon, sharing how "a lot of the thrill is gone." Allen did not discuss resurfaced sexual abuse allegations made against him.