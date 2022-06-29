ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Bangor Creates Anthem Because People Can't Pronounce City Name Correctly

By Joey
 2 days ago
If you're born and raised in Maine or have spent enough time in Vacationland, you know that there's a handful of towns and cities on the map that could easily be mispronounced. No city in Maine feels the pain of that more than Bangor. From politicians to national weather people to...

