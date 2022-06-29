ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Trio of Chicago Sky players headline WNBA All-Star reserves

By DOUG FEINBERG
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKr06_0gP2IcvT00
Sky Aces Basketball Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives around Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman will get a chance to play before their home fans, as the trio was selected Tuesday as reserves for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 10 in Chicago.

The Sky stars will join Candace Parker, who was voted as a starter to the game last week.

But Diana Taurasi won’t be in Chicago, left off the All-Star list for the first time in her career when healthy. Instead, the 10-time All-Star told The Associated Press she’ll be vacationing in Mexico.

“I’m really happy,” Taurasi said, laughing. “I always hated All-Star.”

Sue Bird, who will be a co-captain for one squad, said her longtime U.S. national team teammate should be there.

“She should have been chosen. It’s ridiculous,” Bird said. “I feel like Dee should be there. If she’s happy going to Cabo, I have to support that.”

Other reserve guards picked Tuesday included Washington's Ariel Atkins, Phoenix's Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle's Jewell Loyd and Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale. Atlanta rookie Rhyne Howard was also picked by the league's 12 coaches, who voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position, regardless of conference.

The coaches were not able to vote for their own players.

Las Vegas' Dearica Hamby, New York's Natasha Howard and Connecticut's Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas also were chosen in the frontcourt. Jones is the only player to make the All-Star Game this season while coming off the bench.

Chicago's James Wade will coach one team, while Las Vegas' Becky Hammon will lead the other. The league announced last week that Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles will co-captain one squad, while Bird and A'ja Wilson will draft for the other. All four were chosen starters. Fowles and Bird announced earlier this year that they would retire after the season ended.

The teams will be drafted on Saturday.

Howard, who played with Bird and Stewart in Seattle before coming over to the Liberty, put in a pitch to play with her former guard.

“I would love to play with Sue one more time,” she said after New York's practice Tuesday. “It's her last All-Star Game.”

The other starters announced last week included Nneka Ogwumike of Los Angeles, Sabrina Ionescu of New York, Jonquel Jones of Connecticut and Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young of Las Vegas.

Indiana is the only team in the 12-team league without an All-Star.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Eddy Curry Says The Chicago Bulls Offered Him $400K A Year For 50 Years To Take A DNA Test, But He Turned Them Down: "That Didn't Really Sit Well With With Me. I Felt Like That Wasn't Really Honest."

Eddy Curry didn't have the type of career that many predicted for him when he entered the NBA, but he still tried to make the most out of his opportunities, playing for good teams and trying to make an impact on each one of them. However, after his heart started acting up, things went south for Curry, who couldn't keep the pace, decreasing his level season after season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: The Chicago Bulls Are Interested in Trading for John Collins

‘Tis the season, Bulls fans. With NBA free agency starting Thursday at 5:00 PM CDT, rumors are swirling all over the place. If there is one thing we have learned during Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley’s tenures leading the Chicago Bulls, it’s that they play their cards close to their chests. As a result, any time there is a possible fit for the Bulls, Chicago is linked to him. This time around, Atlanta Hawks’ forward John Collins is back in the discussion.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers lose key player to division rival

Free agency is starting off on the wrong foot for the Los Angeles Lakers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Lakers guard Malik Monk is signing a two-year, $19 million free agent contract with the Sacramento Kings. Monk will be reunited with former backcourt partner De’Aaron Fox, whom he played with at the University of Kentucky.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Zach LaVine’s future with Bulls gets clarity amid latest Woj bomb

Zach LaVine is expected to be one of the biggest names in free agency this summer. As it turns out, however, it doesn’t sound like the Chicago Bulls are going to even let him get a whiff of the frenzy that is brought about by free agency. According to ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, we […] The post REPORT: Zach LaVine’s future with Bulls gets clarity amid latest Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Emma Meesseman
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Person
Becky Hammon
Person
Dearica Hamby
Person
Rhyne Howard
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Sue Bird
Slipped Disc

Death of a Chicago conductor

Musicians across the city are mourning the loss of Terrance Gray. Mr. Gray’s career as a violinist and conductor garnered him national and international recognition. Born in Wisconsin, he began studying the violin with Elizabeth Grabow Mueller at the age of eight. Mr. Gray went on to study with Marc Zinger and Victor Aitay at DePaul University and later studied with Ruben Gonzalez. He served as concertmaster of the DePaul University Orchestra and as concertmaster of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. Mr. Gray later became a founding member of Chicago Sinfonietta as well as embarking on the study of conducting.
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
115K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy