ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bed Bath and Beyond has become a literal hot mess

By Allison Morrow
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's Note: This story is part of CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free,...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 77

Linda Watson
20h ago

we stopped going after they dropped the my pillow line for political reasons. many did the same. this is what you get when you literally shut the doors on half your customers with political stances.

Reply(3)
29
Chi-life
2d ago

Walgreens, Kohl's, BBB do this. I quit some stores because of no air. I break into a sweat and cant breathe, I'm gone for good.

Reply(5)
25
Beth Peters
2d ago

If that is true I will not be shopping @ their store or any other business if they don’t have air conditioning. I will go online shopping in my comfortable apartment with my a.c. on.

Reply(2)
22
Related
The Kitchn

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Fourth of July Sale Includes Huge Deals on Keurig, Staub, Roomba, and More Top Brands

With the long 4th of July weekend come tons of incredible sales on amazing goods for your home and kitchen — and we’re highlighting the best of the best for you to shop. While we’ve already scoured stellar deals at editor-favorite retailers like Williams Sonoma and Macy’s, as well as top kitchen brands including Le Creuset and Misen, we’re here to bring even more amazing deals to your attention with the Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July sale!
SHOPPING
CNN

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them. In recent weeks, some of the biggest store chains, including Target (TGT) , Walmart, (WMT) Gap (GPS) , American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and others have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory of stuff ranging from workout clothes, spring-time jackets and hoodies to garden furniture and bulky kids’ toys. It’s costing them tons of money to store it.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gurbir Grewal
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America Says#Air Conditioning#Food Storage#Hot Mess#Toys#Cnn Business Nightcap#Bbby#Bank Of America#Bofa
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Money

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

Costco Just Gave An Update On Their Membership Fees

Costco recently gave an update on their membership prices. The store says that while a change in price can be expected in the future, their fees will remain the same for the time being—what a relief!. The popular, membership-based warehouse store has been making changes left and right recently....
RETAIL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy