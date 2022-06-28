Bed Bath and Beyond has become a literal hot mess
Editor's Note: This story is part of CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free,...www.cnn.com
Editor's Note: This story is part of CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free,...www.cnn.com
we stopped going after they dropped the my pillow line for political reasons. many did the same. this is what you get when you literally shut the doors on half your customers with political stances.
Walgreens, Kohl's, BBB do this. I quit some stores because of no air. I break into a sweat and cant breathe, I'm gone for good.
If that is true I will not be shopping @ their store or any other business if they don’t have air conditioning. I will go online shopping in my comfortable apartment with my a.c. on.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 77