ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE taped matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Details On Why Kevin Owens Was Pulled From WWE Raw

Last week on Raw, Kevin Owens challenged Ezekiel or Elias to a match, and the challenge was accepted. It was announced ahead of Raw this week that Kevin Owens would be facing Ezekiel, Elias, or their brother Elrod in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, but the match never happened.
WWE
411mania.com

Dana Brooke Says She Missed WWE Raw Last Night Due to Recent Car Accident

– WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke did not appear on last night’s edition of Raw. According to a tweet she shared earlier today, Brooke revealed that she missed last night’s show after being in a recent car accident this past week. Brooke says she’s doing well and will be back soon. She wrote the following:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

How Does Bianca Belair Feel About Possible Intergender Matches In WWE?

Intergender matches and man-on-woman violence in WWE haven’t been displayed much since the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but one of WWE’s top stars, “Raw “Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, isn’t shy about welcoming all challengers., including men. “I’m a fan...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Level Up#Tony D#Combat#Nxt
stillrealtous.com

Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Status Following Their Suspension

Last month Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE and it was later announced that the former Women’s Tag Team Champions had been suspended indefinitely. PWInsider is reporting that both Sasha Banks and Naomi are still listed on the active WWE roster internally. It’s being said that there’s no change to their status internally since the two stars walked out of Raw, and neither has been released.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Jon Moxley Following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

– As previously reported, Jon Moxley cut an impassioned promo after AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door went off the air. In the main event, Moxley beat Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the Interim AEW World Champion. Moxley also reportedly mentioned during the promo that he was “probably concussed” following the matchup. However, Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that this is not the case.
WWE
411mania.com

Former WWE Producer Reveals He Wore a Disguise When Attending AEW Events in Secret

– Former WWE producer Dan Ryckert recently appeared on MinnMax following his recent WWE exit. During the appearance, Ryckert revealed that he went to AEW Dynamite shows while he was still working in WWE. According to Ryckert, he wore a luchador mask while he was in the crowd, so he stayed in disguise and no one would find out he was there. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H & The Miz React To Logan Paul’s WWE Signing

Logan Paul continues to be the talk of the pro wrestling town on Thursday after the news of his WWE signing went public. As noted, the social media sensation signed on the dotted line to confirm his WWE in-ring return, immediately making it clear that he’s got his sights set on a revenge match against former tag-team partner The Miz.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Logan Paul Has Officially Signed With the WWE

Ariel Helwani is reporting that Logan Paul has officially signed a deal with the WWE, which Paul himself confirmed on Twitter. According to the report, the deal was signed yesterday. It is a multi-year contract with Paul set to compete at several events per year. A return date has not been set, but first appearance is likely to be at Summerslam. His opponent would likely be The Miz. He could appear on TV before that.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Several Released WWE Stars Set For Ric Flair’s Last Match Event

An MLW match has been added to the card for the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event. Starrcast Events announced Tuesday that former WWE stars Killer Kross and Davey Boy Smith Jr. will go one-on-one in “an epic grudge match” at the July 31 show. Kross...
WWE
411mania.com

The Undertaker Says He Has ‘100% Confidence’ in Stephanie McMahon as Interim CEO of WWE

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who weighed in on Stephanie McMahon stepping in as Interim CEO of WWE as Vince McMahon is currently under investigation by the Board of Directors for alleged misconduct. The Undertaker also discussed the current WWE women’s division, his Hall of Fame induction, and more. Below are some highlights.
WWE
411mania.com

Kurt Angle Shares More Details on AEW Contract Offer

– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for The Ten Count, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared more details about the contract he was offered by AEW and company President Tony Khan. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt Angle on the offer he...
WWE
FanSided

Logan Paul inks WWE deal, immediately calls out The Miz

After various appearances with the company over the years, Logan Paul has officially signed a contract with the WWE. He also called out The Miz at his contract signing. Logan Paul is no stranger to the WWE, as he has made a variety of appearances throughout the years. From getting hit with the Stone Cold Stunner by Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, to his first-ever match at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Now, he is not going to be disappearing from WWE programming any time soon.
WWE
411mania.com

More On What Happened After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite Taping

As previously reported, last night’s AEW Dynamite concluded with the Blood and Guts match. After the broadcast was over, it took some time to clean up the ring and prepare it for Rampage. Tony Khan came out to thank the crowd and mentioned wanting to bring an AEW PPV to Detroit.
WWE
411mania.com

Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A title match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Scorpio Sky revealed on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that he will be defending his TNT Championship with Wardlow in a Street Fight on next Wednesday’s show. The reveal came during an argument between the two of them, with Wardlow saying that he was done talking and planned on taking the title from Sky. Sky then laid out that he would be defending the Championship against Wardlow next week.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shayna Baszler Names Her Favorite WWE Female Roster So Far

During her tenure in WWE, Shayna Baszler has been part of all three of WWE’s main shows, first “NXT,” followed by “Monday Night Raw,” and now, she currently resides on “Friday Night Smackdown.”. While on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin”, Baszler named which...
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Advertised for WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into SummerSlam 2022

– As previously reported, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar recently returned to WWE setting up a match against Roman Reigns at this year’s SummerSlam. The State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Boston’s TD Garden are now advertising for that Lesnar will be appearing at the two editions of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2022 on July 30.
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Several People Missed AEW Dynamite Due To COVID

During the most recent edition of Wresting Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that there were a lot of people unavailable for last night’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping due to COVID. That’s why a lot of the show wasn’t announced ahead of time. According to Meltzer, the...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Star Injured in Blood & Guts Match on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling's Santana appears to have suffered an injury during tonight's main event match. Competing in the main event Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite, Santana hit the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia with a Uranage, but landed awkwardly on both his wrist and knee. Santana's leg buckled immediately following the execution of the maneuver, and he was grounded for the rest of the bout. The former Inner Circle member would roll out of the ring, lying between the cage and the ropes, as he communicated with referees on the outside of the squared circle.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy