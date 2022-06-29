Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

All Elite Wrestling's Santana appears to have suffered an injury during tonight's main event match. Competing in the main event Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite, Santana hit the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia with a Uranage, but landed awkwardly on both his wrist and knee. Santana's leg buckled immediately following the execution of the maneuver, and he was grounded for the rest of the bout. The former Inner Circle member would roll out of the ring, lying between the cage and the ropes, as he communicated with referees on the outside of the squared circle.
