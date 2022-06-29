ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Rural Arizona utility company facing questions after 911 outage

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrontier Communications provides 911 service to...

Arizona Gov. Ducey removes $3.6 million from Dept. of Veterans Services in budget veto

PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey exercised his first-ever line-item veto of a state budget Wednesday as he found an item he didn't like. The governor use his constitutional power to remove $3.6 million from the Department of Veterans Services. Those dollars were specifically earmarked for hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans, a provision put in the budget by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
Three Arizona counties have high COVID-19 community levels

Updated community levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) carry a designation of “high” for La Paz, Navajo and Apache counties. This means masks are recommended for public indoor settings. Community levels and mitigation recommendations take into account COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and COVID-19’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona county had largest white, Black, Hispanic growth

Metro Phoenix’s Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black, American Indian and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county. Meanwhile, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California’s Inland Empire also had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic and American Indian residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
Airbnb makes party ban policy permanent, says it had big impact in Arizona

PHOENIX – Airbnb said Tuesday its party ban has been so effective, especially in Arizona, that the vacation rental platform is making the policy permanent. Since the policy was enacted on a temporary basis in August 2020 as a public health measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb said it’s seen a 44% year-over-year decline in party reports globally.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona State
Arizona Business
Arizona Government
Grand Canyon visitors becoming sick after possible norovirus outbreak

Arizona parents having trouble finding COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5. Some parents say they're having difficulties finding a place that'll administer the COVID-19 vaccine to kids under 5 years old but advocates on social media are helping. Officers cracking down on drug dealers selling to Phoenix homeless community. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022

Inspiration can come in many forms. Even fictional when it comes to the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022. “The woman leader who inspired me is Kathryn Janeway, the first female captain lead in a ‘Star Trek’ series, and played by Kate Mulgrew,” says Heather Skinner, vice president of global real estate at JP Morgan Chase and one of AZRE magazine’s Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2022. “Captain Janeway is an authentic leader who isn’t afraid to make the hard decisions necessary to complete her mission: navigating the Delta Quadrant and safely bringing her crew home.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Richard Urban

Before heading out, head to Casa Grande for cheapest gas

Before you join the 47.9 million fellow motorists that the American Automobile Association predicts will be traveling 50 miles or more this weekend, think about heading over to the area between North Pinal Avenue and North Florence Boulevard just west of Interstate 10, where GasBuddy observers found lowest gas prices in the county.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Fire restrictions now lifted in 2 northern Arizona forests

PHOENIX — Fire restrictions have been lifted in the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and other public land in Coconino County. As of noon Tuesday, Kaibab lifted all fire restrictions including the area closure on Bill Williams Mountain. Forest officials say enough rain has fallen across the forest...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Monumental Investment Approved to Secure Arizona’s Water Future – Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

A historic water bill just passed the Arizona State Senate with bipartisan support. SB1740 greatly enhances the Arizona Water Infrastructure Financing Authority (WIFA), which would be responsible for managing a huge $1 billion appropriation to address the water issues our state is currently facing. Arizona has once again demonstrated that it is the most proactive Lower Colorado River Basin state, ready to address water concerns and serve as a model for other Arizona water neighbors, as well as the US Department of Interior.
ARIZONA STATE
Sparks fly as Republican candidates for Arizona governor take part in debate

PHOENIX - On June 29, four Arizona Republicans seeking the party’s nomination for governor met for their first and only televised debate. The debate, which airs on KAET-TV (PBS), came just a week before early ballots are mailed out, and a day after former Congressman Matt Salmon announced his decision to drop out of the race.
ARIZONA STATE

