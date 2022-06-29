Rural Arizona utility company facing questions after 911 outage

Inspiration can come in many forms. Even fictional when it comes to the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022. “The woman leader who inspired me is Kathryn Janeway, the first female captain lead in a ‘Star Trek’ series, and played by Kate Mulgrew,” says Heather Skinner, vice president of global real estate at JP Morgan Chase and one of AZRE magazine’s Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2022. “Captain Janeway is an authentic leader who isn’t afraid to make the hard decisions necessary to complete her mission: navigating the Delta Quadrant and safely bringing her crew home.”

