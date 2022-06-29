ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, TN

Suspect killed in shootout with KSP hours after Millersville manhunt

By Stephanie Langston
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMat3_0gP2FnAj00

UPDATE: Kentucky State Police located Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34, near Louisville Tuesday evening. Following a police chase and shootout, Edwards was pronounced dead.

Manhunt ends after Blue Alert suspect accused of shooting Hendersonville officer killed by police in Kentucky

*****ORIGINAL STORY*****

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a seven-hour manhunt, Millersville police have pulled out of the search for Samuel Quinton Edwards.

According to investigators, Edwards, 34, shot a Hendersonville police officer Monday night during a police chase.

The search moved to Millersville after employees at 31-W Insulation spotted the suspect’s stolen, getaway truck in their parking lot.

Blue Alert: Man accused of shooting Hendersonville officer; Stolen truck found in Millersville

“One of my employees comes up and says I think that’s the vehicle that was stolen last night with the guy that shot the cop, so as I told you awhile ago we looked up on the WKRN app and seen the truck, the picture on there and so I called 911 this morning,” COO Andy Rippy told News 2.

A number of agencies then responded to the scene, some with guns drawn including police from Millersville, Hendersonville and Metro, deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department, Metro’s aviation unit, as well as search and rescue bloodhounds.

The bloodhounds followed the scent of the suspect to a tree line by I-65 at Bethel Road, and that’s when the manhunt moved to that area, shutting down the interstate for hours.

Blue Alert suspect, Samuel Edwards, has long criminal history in Tennessee

Drivers there saw numerous law enforcement officials with guns drawn while the dogs sniffed the tree line to mile marker 103.

“I was pulling up here and I saw a bunch of cops with dogs and I was like oh no I think I’m going to be here for a while. Then I looked up and I saw a helicopter circling and that was about 40 minutes ago, so since then I’ve seen the guys, the cops, with bulletproof vests and guns drawn and headed into the woods right there,” driver Brooke Sanders explained.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from 31-W Insulation showing the truck pulling in around 9:30 Monday night.

Blue Alert suspect out on bond at time of officer shooting

Millersville police believe Edwards is still armed with two long rifles but no longer in the area, saying he may have been picked up by someone off the interstate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marshall County Daily

UPDATE: WANTED Gunman: He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police

Hendersonville Police, Metro Police Department, Millersville Police Department. FBI Task Force, THP, and TBI. The investigation by each of the above jurisdictions working in unison led to Edwards being located in Louisville, KY. He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police and Edwards is deceased. Officer Cameron Ferrell was...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wkyufm.org

Kentucky State Police troopers kill Tennessee man, Nashville police say

Kentucky State Police troopers shot and killed Samuel Quinton Edwards of Tennessee Tuesday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The shooting took place at Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane in the Valley Station neighborhood. Nashville police said that Edwards had shot an officer in Hendersonville, Tenn., the day...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Hendersonville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Millersville, TN
City
Hendersonville, TN
Millersville, TN
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Man fatally shot in Kentucky after wounding Tennessee officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky State Police fatally shot a suspect who fled after allegedly shooting an officer in Tennessee. Nashville Metro Police said a warrant was issued Tuesday night charging 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards with attempted murder of a Hendersonville police officer. The officer was in non-critical condition Tuesday night. Police say Edwards drove […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Pike County Police Chase - Cody Chapman video

Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout. A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police officer ends in Louisville after shots fired leading to the suspect’s death. Whitley County Farmers Market - 11:00 p.m. Updated:...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Edwards
fox17.com

Man found shot on side of Nashville road, homicide investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday after a man was found on the side of a Midstate road. Metro Police say a passerby called officers around 8 a.m. after spotting the man River Road Pike near Gower Road. Police said the man identified as 23-year-old Jeremy Smith was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man found dead on West Nashville road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro homicide detectives are investigating the death of a young man found on the side of a road in West Nashville. According to police, around 8 a.m., someone noticed a man’s body on the side of River Road Pike, near Gower Road. The person called the police around 8 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Kentucky State Police#Blue Alert#Metro
wdrb.com

Suspect accused of shooting Tennessee police officer dead after chase, shootout in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting a Tennessee police officer is dead after a police chase and shootout with state police troopers in Louisville. The Metro Nashville Police Department said in a Tweet Tuesday evening that the suspect, Samuel Quinton Edwards, was "involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased."
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mainstreetclarksville.com

Homeless Clarksville woman charged in arson spree

A Clarksville homeless woman has been arrested and is facing multiple arson charges following an alleged fire-setting spree along Fort Campbell Boulevard last Friday. Paige Marie Leegon, 21, was arrested on Friday, June 24, after Clarksville Police officers said she admitted to setting the fires. At 3:15 a.m., officers first...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy