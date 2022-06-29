ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshtigo, WI

Peshtigo River Bow Hunters summer league season set to commence

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 2 days ago

PESHTIGO—Grab your quivers and get ready for the start to the Peshtigo River Bow Hunters summer league.

The 10-week league kicks of July 6 and will wrap up on September 7. New marksmen are welcome, but all participants must be a member of the PRBH.

The PRBH uses all 3D-printed targets, with distances ranging from 10 to 30 yards. Teams may use binoculars and range finders will competing.

Scoring follows a 10-8-5 format, with a complete miss counting as a zero. Teams will be organized after the first week of shooting, with scores the determining factor.

All scorecards will be due each Wednesday night of league, but teams may conduct their shoots early if needed. Teams turning in early scorecards must drop them off in the metal score box outside the clubhouse.

Members of the winning team will receive individual monetary rewards.

League fees are $20 for adults, $15 for juniors (ages 12-18) and $10 for cadets (ages 9-11). An adult shooter must accompany all cadet archers.

The PRBH clubhouse is located on Kutz Rd., just off County B between Peshtigo and Marinette.

