Waltham, MA

54-Year-Old Waltham Man Killed In I-90 Motorcycle Crash In Allston

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago
Mark Ganong Photo Credit: Facebook/Mark Ganong

A 54-year-old man from Waltham has died in a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Boston, authorities said.

Mark Ganong died after apparently losing control of his Harley Davidson and striking the median while traveling eastbound on the Mass Pike (I-90) in Allston around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, Massachusetts State Police said.

The incident closed the left lanes of the highway until about 2:30 a.m. the next day, police added. No other information was released. The crash remains under investigation.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

