ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Her Battle With Lymphedema And Discusses Plans For A Podcast

By Sharde Gillam
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4MAP_0gP2EsNL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzJZx_0gP2EsNL00

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

Wendy Williams made an appearance on TMZ today where she opened up about her ongoing medical struggles and discussed starting over with a new career after The Wendy Williams Show came to an end earlier this month.

On the episode of TMZ Live , the talk show legend opened up about her ongoing battle with lymphedema, holding up her foot to the camera to reveal how swollen it has gotten from the condition. According to TMZ, the swelling is caused by a blockage in the lymphatic system, a condition which Wendy says makes her only feel “maybe 5 percent of my feet.” But, in spite of the medical condition, she’s not letting it slow her down anytime soon.

In fact, when it comes to her career, the talk show maven explained that she’s “turning her back on TV, for now,” and instead, is choosing to produce her own podcast.  “When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing the Wendy Williams Show,” she explained, making it clear to TMZ that she’s “100 percent retired” from her daily TV show. While she’s still in the planning stages of what her podcast will be, she has some celebrity guests in mind already which she revealed to TMZ earlier this year and could include the likes of Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, and more.

Check out the full interview on TMZ , here .

We love to see Wendy still in good spirits and wish her a speedy recovery!

Don’t miss…

Wendy Williams Is All Smiles As She Reveals New Boyfriend On Instagram

Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving A Wellness Center In Miami, Says She’s ‘Doing Fabulous’

Comments / 2

Related
Page Six

Wendy Williams shows swollen foot, only has ‘5 percent’ of feeling in feet

Wendy Williams says she only has “maybe five percent” feeling left in her feet amid her battle with lymphedema. Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, the 57-year-old lifted up her swollen leg to show fans how her condition has progressed since stepping down from hosting “The Wendy Williams Show,” which ended on June 17. “Do you see this? [My foot] is up and down. I can only feel maybe five percent of my feet, do you understand?” she explained, clarifying that she doesn’t need the help of a wheelchair to move around and can “stand up” on her own. Lymphedema is caused by...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Fat Joe
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins, Rumi And Sir Carter, Turn 5

We’re looking back at adorable family photos featuring the youngest Carters. Just months after the roll-out of her most recent solo studio album Lemonade, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant with twins. A few months later on June 13, she gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter, who turn 5 years old today!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lymphedema#Celebrity#Tmz#Tmz Live
shefinds

Robin Roberts Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update About Her Girlfriend's Health Status On Her Return To 'GMA'

This story was updated on 06/21/22 to reflect Robin Roberts’ latest comments about Amber Laign’s cancer diagnosis. Robin Roberts gave a candid and emotional update on girlfriend Amber Laign’s “challenging week” amid her ongoing cancer battle during the host’s return to ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday, June 20th. After taking off to go on vacation in Key West, Florida, with her longtime partner, Robin returned to the set of the popular morning series to deliver her signature “Morning Message and Prayer.” Robin offered heartfelt thanks to her loyal fans for understanding her very important reason for stepping away from the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley's Daughter Calls Out Mo'Nique, "You're Disgusting... Get Some Help"

The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy