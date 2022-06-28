ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New legislation could mean changes for public libraries

By Rachel Richardson
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i21EW_0gP2EinJ00

Kentucky legislators have passed a new bill - Senate Bill 167 that they say is aimed at changing the way public libraries spend money.

The leaders of the Kentucky Public Library Association said the new law will add more politics to library boards and appointments, which could lead to censorship of certain books.

One sponsor of the bill State Senator Phillip Wheeler disagrees.

"My personal opinion as a legislator is that if you have the ability to tax someone and there's over 20 counties in the commonwealth where the library tax is higher than the county tax, that you should be subject to the will of the voters,” says Wheeler.

Libraries service many in the community, by providing access to computers, creative spaces, genealogy, and developmental learning.

Russell County library and KPLA leader Lindsey Westerfield says Senate Bill 167 could have further-reaching effects, like the censorship of books, particularly ones that have topics surrounding gender, race, and social action.

"Libraries being a space of ideas and a space in which all ideas can be considered, can be discussed and that it is up to each individual person to make whatever choice is right for them,” says Westerfield.

Now, public libraries will have to get additional approval before spending more than $1 million. Leaders say this could impact building development, community activities, and much more.

This KPLA chair, Westerfield, shared that community library boards now have the potential to be much more politicized.

"In which that must receive approval to spend that money from both their board and the fiscal court,” Westerfield explained.

Some Kentucky representatives, who are against the new legislation, like Representative Patti Minter, say this could have dangerous impacts on communities across the state.

Minter says, "What this bill does is not only allows public libraries assets to be sold off to private or other public entities without any concern for what the people in that county want - but it also allows for library boards to become politicized."

Westerfield says this new legislation is set to take effect on January 1 of next year. She says now she wants public libraries across the state to continue to focus on their community mission.

"Public libraries will really need to continue to focus on proving that value and that relevance to their community."

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Congress Approves Free Student Meal Extension Through Summer

Congress has passed a bill that aims to keep up the expanded, pandemic-era distribution of free meals for all students this summer. Congress passed a bill Friday that aims to keep up the expanded, pandemic-era distribution of free meals for all students this summer. Final passage of the Keep Kids...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fast Company

The U.S. government kicks off its $1 billion plan to remedy racist infrastructure

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it is launching a $1 billion project to redress damage done to historically disadvantaged communities—primarily Black and brown neighborhoods—which have been the target of past racist infrastructure projects. The Reconnecting Communities grant program is part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The 74

Experts Question ‘School Safety Clearinghouse’ Mandated by New Gun Reform Law

The federal government must create a new “clearinghouse” of school safety practices backed by research as part of the gun reform legislation President Joe Biden signed Saturday. But some experts say the existing online collection of studies, practices and grant opportunities  hasn’t served educators well. “The distance between the federal government and your local school […]
LAW
thecentersquare.com

U.S. Transportation Department to spend $1 billion on reconnecting divided cities

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced a new program aiming to spend $1 billion in an effort to reconnect disconnected cities. The funding comes as part of the Reconnecting Communities pilot program, which attempts to reconnect cities that have been divided by transportation infrastructure such as highways and railways.
TRAFFIC
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy