City’s wetland study should include sampling

MENOMINEE—As the City of Menominee commissions a wetlands study of the 80 acres it purchased last month, area residents said they hope the study includes a test of the soil for contaminants.

“Oftentimes there are sources of contamination we don’t have any idea about,” said Mary Ann St. Antoine, senior environmental quality analyst at the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

If it’s near an area with a known contamination, EGLE will check it out, she said. If not, the city will have to commission a test of the area.

The more people look into contaminants like PFAS—or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances—the more concerned they become about how the so-called “forever chemicals” are polluting the land, water and air.

“If you work here and want to stay here, you’ve got to be worried about it,” said resident Bob Duffrin.

Duffrin asked the city council several times about a previous wetlands study he said the city paid for but didn’t release to the public. He said he became disgusted with the city council because of its lack of response.

“Now they’re going to do a wetlands study on that land. They’ll put it in the basement and forget about it,” he said.

Much of the 80 acres at W5592 56th 2.5 Road, which the city agreed to purchase for $239,000, is thought to too wet to build on, the Menominee City Council said during discussions about the purchase in May.

Duffrin said they’re right. “I know the area real well. I worked with my grandson at the industrial park. That’s nothing but swamp where they bought that land. There isn’t much high land at all,” he said. He said half of it is too wet to build on.

“That’s just raw land. What are they going to do with it? They’d have to get about $100,000 a lot by the time they got done with it. Stupid.”

Whether groundwater at the site is contaminated is worth looking into, St. Antoine said. “Back in the day before we had the historical rules, people did dump things out the back door. We don’t build playgrounds on hazardous waste dumps,” she said.

“If you buy a piece of property where there may or may not be contamination, you’ll have a baseline assessment done,” she said. Usually the bank will require it to provide a loan, but in this case, the city used existing funds to purchase the property for about $240,000.

With more stringent PFAS standards expected to be announced this fall on the federal level, testing the new property is more important than ever. “We want to error on the side of caution,” St. Antoine said.

The chemicals have been linked to cancer, increased cholesterol levels, risk of obesity, decreased fertility and developmental delays in children.

On June 16, the U.S. EPA announced interim health advisory levels of 0.004 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and 0.02 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), two of the most commonly sampled of the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemical group.

These advisory levels aren’t expected to be the new federal standards, but they suggest the agency considers PFAS a serious health concern.

Michigan’s maximum contaminant level for PFOS is 16 parts per trillion, while its maximum contaminant level for PFOA is 8 parts per trillion.

“The proposed drinking water standards are next to zero,” St. Antoine said. The health advisory levels of 0.0004 parts per trillion is so low, “it’s nothing,” St. Antoine said.

PFAS chemicals were used for decades before people became aware of how dangerous they were, she said.