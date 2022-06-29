ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver businesses prepare for Stanley Cup parade: ‘It’s a massive boost’

By Conor McCue
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Excitement continues to build as the big celebration for the Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, approaches. Among those preparing for the massive influx of fans are downtown business owners on or near the parade route.

The parade itself will start at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at Union Station, continue down 17th Street and south on Broadway before ending at Civic Center Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtWQb_0gP2EeGP00

(credit: CBS)

“A lot of folks are going to be in our stores, so we’re really excited about that,” said Derek Friedman, owner of Sports Fan, which has two locations on 16th Street.

From hats and shirts to everything in between, Sports Fan is a one stop shop for Avalanche championship gear. While busy now, the day of the parade will be another story.

“We’re super excited to have merchandise just flowing in and then flowing out immediately,” Friedman said.

Thursday morning, the store will be just a block away from the upcoming Stanley Cup parade. It’s an opportunity the store hasn’t had since the city’s last championship parade in 2016. That parade for the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos came two days after the big game, leaving store like Friedman’s in a tough spot.

“We were like receiving stuff and running it out. I was throwing stuff on the ground,” he said. “It was chaos.”

This time, the two 16th Street locations will open early, have more staff, and be ready to accommodate everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EKVx_0gP2EeGP00

(credit: CBS)

“People will be arriving early, get their spots, and they want to make sure they have their merchandise before they get into line to watch the parade,” Friedman said. “For a small community like our business or some of the other family-owned businesses downtown, it’s a massive boost.”

Closer to the end of the parade route, Stoney’s Bar and Grill is also preparing, especially after their last parade experience.

“It rushed downtown so fast we weren’t able to get staff here. It was really hard,” said owner Stoney Jesseph. “[It] probably put 500 people in here just in a few minutes, so it was crazy. We were super understaffed.”

To avoid that, staff will arrive early and in full force Thursday to be ready for an avalanche of hockey fans.

“Sports bars slow down a little bit for the next month, so we’re pretty excited to have one last day,” Jesseph said.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Road closures, RTD routes in flex during Avs parade, rally

There are road closures and RTD changes during the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade and rally in downtown Denver on Thursday. RTD encouraged fans to take public transportation to avoid traffic and parking issues. RTD urges fans to check the route on their website before planning the trip downtown. There are some changes for riders with detours for some routes. D and H trains will be rerouted to Union Station and will not serve the Colfax at Auraria Station through the downtown loop. The L line trains will not be in service during the parade. For those riding scooters, there is a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Avs fans cheer Stanley Cup at championship rally

Tens of thousands of Colorado Avalanche fans cheered as captain Gabriel Landeskog held up the Stanley Cup at the championship rally in Civic Center Park. The rally began as the parade wrapped up after beginning at Union Station and winding its way through downtown Denver. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Avs players celebrate during Stanley Cup parade, rally

As Colorado celebrated the Avalanche's third Stanley Cup victory by hosting a parade through downtown Denver, several players on the team told CBS News Colorado that the crowd is what fueled them to victory. Players like Nazem Kadri and Bowen Byram told CBS that the celebrations were possibly better than that of the last parade in 2001. "Today was one of those big time moments where I was like 'wow, this is really happening,'" Kadri told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Kadri said he spent much of his life dreaming of the day he could hoist a Stanley Cup before a home...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Expect large crowds at DIA for the 4th of July holiday weekend

Those flying out of Denver International Airport for the Fourth of July holiday should expect company - a lot of it. While the number of people traveling is near pre-pandemic levels, there's still a staffing shortage.The airport says they expect Thursday and Friday to be the busiest days of the weekend with 220,000 people passing through DIA.DIA urges passengers to give themselves extra time to go through security and navigate the airport before their flight. Passengers are urged to arrive inside the airport at least two hours before their scheduled boarding time.  
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

A happy holiday weekend for pop culture fans at Denver Fan Expo in Denver Convention Center. That's why there are costumed Cosplay characters and superheroes all around downtown Denver. Celebrities everywhere from "Cobra Kai," "Clerks," "Sons of Anarchy," "Star Wars Trilogy" and more. Anime, gaming booths, shopping. Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. fanexpohq.com/fanexpodenver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Independence Eve: Things to know about Sunday's celebration at Civic Center Park

Independence Eve is back! The Civic Center Conservancy is again hosting the free concert and fireworks show at Civic Center Park in Denver. The gates will open at 4 p.m. Sunday with food trucks and bars open in the park. CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia are the hosts for the concert beginning at 5 p.m. With the music still playing, the evening ends with its traditional bang -- a fireworks finale off the top of the Denver City & County Building, accompanied by a synchronized light show. (Please be aware that these are not...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Stanley Cup#Broncos#Sports Bars#The Colorado Avalanche#Union Station#Sports Fan
Westword

Bodega Denver Opening Soon in Sunnyside

"I want this to be a place where Northsiders can come in and be stoked. Like, 'This is our neighborhood, not just someone coming in and changing it,'" says Cliff Blauvelt of Bodega Denver, the new "sandwich-forward" eatery he's opening next month at 2651 West 38th Avenue. That address was...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

'All of you are a part of it': Avs soak in Stanley Cup parade and rally

A crowd estimated by Denver's Office of Special Events at over a half million joined the Colorado Avalanche as they raised the Stanley Cup in a two hour long parade that was a lot more like a party. Fans recalled the long time between championships. "I was born and raised in August. I was born in September of 96," said a group of friends, "We've just loved them all of our lives." The Avs have endeared themselves to the fans by climbing rapidly from hockey's basement with a 22 win season in 2016-2017. "To see the team, the camaraderie, passing it around was...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's 'Peaks to Plains' dream trail sees progress

Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

The Ultimate List of Denver’s Top Tacos

Perhaps because they’re infinitely customizable, tacos have captured our culinary hearts. We love that they’re just as good prepared by a street vendor and filled with cabeza or carne asada as they are gussied up in a restaurant with duck confit or octopus. We’ve tried them all—some 300-plus tacos between us—to find Denver’s best tacos.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Gun violence hot spots make up small area of Denver

Sounding at times like a statistician, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said nearly half of all shootings in Denver and a quarter of the city's murders in 2020 and 2021 took place in just five geographical areas: "hotspots" that only make up 1.56% of Denver's land mass."Crime," said Pazen, "often disproportionally affects a small geographical area."In a recent interview with CBS4, Pazen laid out how his department is addressing gun violence hotspots- also known as crime clusters- and how hotspots have now shifted to other areas of the city."People are dying in our streets," said Pazen, "And it's not okay."With...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Reports of street racing continue to rise in Denver metro area

As street racing concerns grow there's a renewed focus on how to get these dangerous drivers off the street. Things turned deadly on Interstate 70 over Father's Day weekend when driver John Jaros attempted to get around racers and was shot and killed with his wife and three children in the car.A closer look at the reports made online at ReportStreetRacing.com shows while often tied to metro area roads street racing is more widespread with more tips coming in on that site from more than 50 cities and counties across the state."This is a large-scale problem that is going on...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Coach Jared Bednar gets emotional during Avalanche Stanley Cup rally

With his voice cracking, Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar showed a lot of emotion during his speech at the Stanley Cup rally at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday."I mean, this is a surreal moment for me. I'm going to try not to get emotional ... but I already am," said Bednar. "I love you guys."Bednar thanked several people, including the players for "believing in us as coaches that we could get the job done.""And I appreciate that level of commitment and trust and patience and all that," Bednar said.Bednar also threw a lot of love towards the families...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy