Houston, TX

2 people hospitalized after boat crash on Lake Houston, HFD says

 3 days ago

Two people have been hospitalized after a boat crash on Lake Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The crash happened Tuesday at about 5:38 p.m. in the 20200 block of Atascocita Lake Drive.

Three people were on the boat at the time of the crash. One victim was taken to the hospital via life flight in serious condition with a lung injury. A second victim was taken by EMS with a serious leg injury. The third victim refused medical treatment, HFD said.

Neighbors witnessed the crash and called for help.

The dock owner, Bill Stephens, said he heard the crash and rushed down to help.

"I heard this boat coming and I looked up and there he was coming straight at the pier, and when I saw him he was 30 to 40 yards from the pier. I didn't see him veer off or anything, he just went straight at it," Stephens said. "They were coming off the boat by themselves. I don't know if that was being in shock or panic or what, but they were able to get off by themselves and lay around here."

The boat was destroyed and the dock split apart, but these neighbors said they are glad the injuries were not worse.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

