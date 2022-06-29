City soil sampling includes Lloyd Flanders

EagleHerald Staff Writer

MENOMINEE—News of the City of Menominee’s plans to test the soil near Spies Athletic Field has rekindled memories of nearby furniture maker Lloyd Flanders’ questionable waste disposal practices in the past.

Resident Bob Duffrin said he recalls when Lloyd Flanders cleaned up the Bay of Green Bay behind its building at 3010 10th St. about a decade or so ago.

“My wife and I would go to Schloegel’s (now the Watermark Restaurant) and have lunch, and we could see it,” he said. “They put a berm in and pumped it dry, and dug it up and piled it on land behind Lloyd Flanders,” he recalled. “The Flanders did it. That’s a good thing.”

Hydrologist Jeff Lamont remembers the cleanup effort 10 or 15 years ago, too. “They had put some temporary cofferdams in place behind Lloyd Flanders and did a big cleanup of it,” Lamont recalled. The cofferdams inserted in the Bay of Green Bay were used to temporarily isolate an area, allowing it to be drained for cleanup.

Many companies don’t clean up contaminated sites until they’re told to, Lamont said.

Derek Butler, operations manager at Lloyd Flanders, said the company does shoreline inspections to ensure it is compliant with state environmental standards. “We are compliant with EGLE or the environmental agency from Michigan,” he said. “We are doing our due diligence to make sure we are compliant with air and water.”

The company is allowing soil on its property to be tested as part of the city’s recent sampling of the area near Spies Athletic Field, he said. “We were requested to do some core drilling samples on our premises. I believe it was from The Store site. No other information was shared with us,” Butler said.

At a city council meeting in April, City Manager Brett Botbyl said the sampling was related to leaks from old gas tanks at a gas station near the athletic field.

Duffrin said a gas station also was located north of Lloyd Flanders on the east side of 10th Street. It sold gas to farmers. “It ended up a tank farm,” he said. The gas station is no longer there.

Directly across the street from Lloyd Flanders, The Store convenience store and gas station is listed on the EPA’s website as a site of interest.

“We were good stewards and we allowed those samples to be taken, but no findings have been shared with us,” Butler said. The samples were collected within the past month, he said. The city said a Marquette company, Trimedia Environmental & Engineering Services, was commissioned to test the soil. The EagleHerald’s calls to the company for more information weren’t returned at press time.

Taking care of the environment is important to the company and its employees, Butler said. While Jessie Flanders, the company’s chief executive officer and creative director, lives in Tennessee, Butler lives in Menominee.

“From a personal perspective, I’m an avid fisherman. My family lives in Menominee, so I take environmental concerns very seriously. Not only do they have a business impact, they have a personal impact not only on the company and employees but on my family,” he said.

Butler wasn’t working for the company when the waste disposal issue reportedly occurred four decades ago and neither was the company’s current leadership, he said. “There’s nobody here from our current leadership team that was here when all this started.”

Lloyd Flanders doesn’t use per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in its production, Butler said.

The company is using the same paint it has used for decades, but its disposal methods have changed. “We don’t have any highly toxic waste but we do have a vendor that comes in and disposes of it through the state standards, so it’s all compliant,” he said.

“Just like any other manufacturer, things change and we pride ourselves on being compliant with air and water concerns,” Butler said.

If the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standards become more stringent, Lloyd Flanders will comply, Butler said. “Whatever the standards are, we will meet those standards and try to exceed them,” he said.

Mary Ann St. Antoine, senior environmental quality analyst at the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), said Lloyd Flanders is in compliance with the state’s waste disposal regulations but is listed as a superfund site with the U.S. EPA because of the waste disposal issue from years ago.

“I know it’s an EPA site. I do inspect there for their hazardous waste. They don’t have any problems in how they take care of their hazardous waste (now),” she said. But the company has been in production for over 100 years. It didn’t handle it waste properly, she said.

“It’s a superfund site because of the paint that got dumped,” St. Antoine said. “It’s a historic area of contamination.”