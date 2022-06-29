ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Nelson assumes head coaching duties for Marine boys basketball

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 2 days ago

MARINETTE—The Marinette boys basketball team will be under new direction this fall.

Connor Nelson has been named the new head coach of the Marines, succeeding former coach Matt Joost, who stepped down after the 2021-22 season after four years at the helm for Marinette.

Nelson, who spent the last two years as a varsity assistant under Joost, takes over a Marinette team that finished last season with an overall record of 6-19 and was 3-15 in the North Eastern Conference.

Nelson is a 2017 graduate of Marinette and played basketball for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Marinette campus, earning Second Team All-Wisconsin Collegiate Athletic Conference honors in 2019.

Nelson finished school at UW-Green Bay and is currently a math teacher at Marinette High School.

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Alumni from Wisconsin Division 1 basketball teams to compete in Charity Challenge

Summerfest is welcoming some of the state's biggest universities for a friendly basketball throwdown — for a good cause. The inaugural Alumni Charity Challenge features representatives from all four of Wisconsin's major Division 1 programs: Marquette, UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Green Bay. Each school represents a different charitable organization. They...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Door County Pulse

Sturgeon Bay Grad Sean Zak Writing at the Home of Golf

The work-from-home trend gave Sean Zak a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make his dream job even more magical. Five years ago, the former three-sport athlete from Sturgeon Bay made his UW-Madison journalism peers and golf-addict roommate jealous when he landed a full-time position at GOLF Magazine. At first, his chores included writing captions and filling other “nooks and crannies” for the magazine, but that grew to pumping in content for GOLF.com.
STURGEON BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Kaukauna teacher finalist for teaching excellence award

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna High School Tech Ed Teacher Dan Van Boxtel has been named as one of the 50 finalist for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. This nationwide contest gives out 20 grand prizes totaling $1.25 million and Van Boxtel is in the running...
KAUKAUNA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Marinette, WI
Sports
City
Marinette, WI
City
Nelson, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
whby.com

Bear wanders through Town of Algoma neighborhood (VIDEO)

ALGOMA, Wis — The town of Algoma is the latest to get visit from a bear this summer. Doorbell video shared with WHBY, shows the bear walking through a neighborhood at night, just west of the Oshkosh city limits. Bears have also been spotted in Winneconne and Omro in...
ALGOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 47 cleared, lanes back open

(WFRV) – The crash has been cleared and all lanes are back open. Original: NOW: Crash on WIS 47 in Black Creek closes northbound lanes. TUESDAY, 6/28/2022 8:37 a.m. (WFRV) – All northbound lanes on WIS 47 in Outagamie County are closed due to a crash. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Coaching#Athletic Conference#Marines#Uw Green Bay#Marinette High School
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt. Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Candidates for governor critical of no-show at debate

After a report finds the city is more inclusive, an alderman questioned whether people with strongly held religious beliefs are being discriminated against. Boy Scouts reunited with families after Amtrak derailment. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Boy Scouts arrived on a chartered flight a little after 6:30 Tuesday night. Boy...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Overnight arrests in Green Bay

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for storms that could produce gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and lightning. Appleton Boy Scouts played major role in derailment rescues. Reactions from moms and scout leaders on news of Appleton teens breaking windows and rendering first aid after being in a train crash.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wearegreenbay.com

29-year-old Oshkosh man arrested for 1st offense OWI

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Oshkosh has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his first offense. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Outagamie County was attempting to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. They were able to locate a vehicle that was driving all over the road by using the DOT cameras.
OSHKOSH, WI
Door County Pulse

Local Author’s Book Hits #1 on Amazon List

Judge Charles B. Schudson of Ellison Bay recently received good news when he learned that his book, Independence Corrupted: How America’s Judges Make Their Decisions, hit #1 on Amazon’s judicial-system bestseller list. It has also garnered great reviews, one major award and nominations for three others, including the National Book Award.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Customers Behaving Badly? Learn How to Respond

Working with the public can be both fun and rewarding – until you encounter a challenging customer. It’s during moments like those when a little extra training goes a long way. That’s why the Door County Community Foundation is hosting a free training session about how to respectfully...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near Fox Crossing cleared

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 at WIS 114 is cleared. WisDOT went on to say all lanes are back open. Original: Two lanes blocked on I-41 due to crash, accident occurred near Fox Crossing. WEDNESDAY 6/29/2022 5:17 p.m.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
b93radio.com

Black Bear Hit By Car Near Waldo

WALDO, Wis. (WHBL) – The Black Bear that was spotted in Beechwood and Parnell two weeks ago is dead. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the animal was hit by an SUV on Highway 57 near Waldo early this morning. The department had taken reports earlier this week that it was in the Adell area. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured. It was one week ago that another black bear was hit on I-43 in Waukesha county.
WALDO, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Counties in Wisconsin Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
55
Followers
166
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy