Nelson assumes head coaching duties for Marine boys basketball

MARINETTE—The Marinette boys basketball team will be under new direction this fall.

Connor Nelson has been named the new head coach of the Marines, succeeding former coach Matt Joost, who stepped down after the 2021-22 season after four years at the helm for Marinette.

Nelson, who spent the last two years as a varsity assistant under Joost, takes over a Marinette team that finished last season with an overall record of 6-19 and was 3-15 in the North Eastern Conference.

Nelson is a 2017 graduate of Marinette and played basketball for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Marinette campus, earning Second Team All-Wisconsin Collegiate Athletic Conference honors in 2019.

Nelson finished school at UW-Green Bay and is currently a math teacher at Marinette High School.