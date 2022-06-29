‘AGT’ Season 17: Acrobat Chiko Already Made it to the Semi-Finals In Another ‘Got Talent’ Series

In America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 Episode 5, acrobat Chiko auditions for the judges. However, this performance isn’t his first time competing in a reality TV competition. Before the NBC audition, acrobat Chiko made it to the semi-finals of Spain’s Got Talent Season 7 in 2021.

‘AGT’ Season 17: Acrobat Chiko made it to the semi-finals in ‘Spain’s Got Talent’

Before his debut in AGT Season 17 , acrobat Chiko stunned judges in Spain’s Got Talent Season 7. In his semi-finals performance, on Nov. 26, 2021, Chiko performed acrobatics eight meters above the stage. The show dubbed it the “most dangerous” performance ever.

Chiko built his metal ladder as he climbed it, and once he reached the top, the acrobat put a blindfold over his eyes. As the creation he built wobbled, he balanced his hands and threw his legs up into the air. As the judges said, “No, No, No,” he added a few more levels to his construction and climbed further into the air.

The judges and the audience looked away and covered their eyes, afraid that Chiko might fall. Then the acrobat added two sharp knives to the act and balanced on his hands once again. His face nearly came in contact with the blades until he flipped over and climbed back down. The entire performance gave some fans anxiety, while others loved it. However, acrobat Chiko did not make it to the grand finale round of Spain’s Got Talent .

It’s not uncommon for competitors from other countries to audition again in America’s Got Talent . For example, Pole dancer Kristy Sellars won Australia’s Got Talent before auditioning for AGT Season 17.

‘AGT’ Season 17: Acrobat Chiko calls his son his ‘driving force’

Acrobat star Chiko from AGT Season 17 has one son, who he shares photos of on social media. In a recent Instagram post, he captioned a photo holding his son in the air, “My driving force to keep going big.” In the picture, the pair are in front of a large Cuba sign. There’s another photo of Chiko and his son in front of railroad tracks.

Acrobat performer Chiko is part of D’Art Circus Artist Company

The AGT Season 17 performer Chiko comes from the Compañía D’Art Show, which comprises “professional show artists with more than 15 years of professional experience.” The D’Art Facebook page showcases various events that the artists perform at in Spain. Chiko recently announced his excitement over the AGT performance on the page.

“It’s been really hard to keep this a secret, but now I can tell you,” Chiko wrote. “I DID AN AUDITION at@AGT! Now, who’s ready for the season premiere on TUESDAY 5/31? #AGT Dreams are becoming reality! We can’t wait for you to see us in the next season of #AGT . It all happens on Tuesday May 31st at 8/7c on@nbc.”

Watch acrobat Chiko on America’s Got Talent Season 17 on Jun 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

