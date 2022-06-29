ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘AGT’ Season 17: Acrobat Chiko Already Made it to the Semi-Finals In Another ‘Got Talent’ Series

By Rachel Hunt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

In America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 Episode 5, acrobat Chiko auditions for the judges. However, this performance isn’t his first time competing in a reality TV competition. Before the NBC audition, acrobat Chiko made it to the semi-finals of Spain’s Got Talent Season 7 in 2021.

‘America’s Got Talent’: Alan Silva | Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

‘AGT’ Season 17: Acrobat Chiko made it to the semi-finals in ‘Spain’s Got Talent’

Before his debut in AGT Season 17 , acrobat Chiko stunned judges in Spain’s Got Talent Season 7. In his semi-finals performance, on Nov. 26, 2021, Chiko performed acrobatics eight meters above the stage. The show dubbed it the “most dangerous” performance ever.

Chiko built his metal ladder as he climbed it, and once he reached the top, the acrobat put a blindfold over his eyes. As the creation he built wobbled, he balanced his hands and threw his legs up into the air. As the judges said, “No, No, No,” he added a few more levels to his construction and climbed further into the air.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4esd7wsNziI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Madison Taylor Baez Sang and Acted in a Netflix Series Before Her Audition for Season 17

The judges and the audience looked away and covered their eyes, afraid that Chiko might fall. Then the acrobat added two sharp knives to the act and balanced on his hands once again. His face nearly came in contact with the blades until he flipped over and climbed back down. The entire performance gave some fans anxiety, while others loved it. However, acrobat Chiko did not make it to the grand finale round of Spain’s Got Talent .

It’s not uncommon for competitors from other countries to audition again in America’s Got Talent . For example, Pole dancer Kristy Sellars won Australia’s Got Talent before auditioning for AGT Season 17.

‘AGT’ Season 17: Acrobat Chiko calls his son his ‘driving force’

Acrobat star Chiko from AGT Season 17 has one son, who he shares photos of on social media. In a recent Instagram post, he captioned a photo holding his son in the air, “My driving force to keep going big.” In the picture, the pair are in front of a large Cuba sign. There’s another photo of Chiko and his son in front of railroad tracks.

RELATED: An ‘AGT’ Producer Found Kieran Rhodes and Asked Him to Audition for Season 17

Acrobat performer Chiko is part of D’Art Circus Artist Company

The AGT Season 17 performer Chiko comes from the Compañía D’Art Show, which comprises “professional show artists with more than 15 years of professional experience.” The D’Art Facebook page showcases various events that the artists perform at in Spain. Chiko recently announced his excitement over the AGT performance on the page.

“It’s been really hard to keep this a secret, but now I can tell you,” Chiko wrote. “I DID AN AUDITION at@AGT! Now, who’s ready for the season premiere on TUESDAY 5/31? #AGT Dreams are becoming reality! We can’t wait for you to see us in the next season of #AGT . It all happens on Tuesday May 31st at 8/7c on@nbc.”

Watch acrobat Chiko on America’s Got Talent Season 17 on Jun 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

RELATED: ‘AGT’ Season 17 Episode 5: Everything to Know About Opera Singer Impressionist Merissa Beddows

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: 11-Year Old ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Blows Judges Away, Earns Golden Buzzer

Judges for America’s Got Talent had no idea that Maddie Baez was in the audience as the summer reality talent show went through its opening auditions. But during a commercial break, Baez volunteered to sing. Her song choice was “Amazing Grace,” a hymn about salvation. This wisp of an 11-year-old started giving such a powerful rendition, all acapella, that Simon Cowell walked back into the auditorium to check out who was singing. He’d stepped away during the break to grab a drink. Meanwhile, as Maddie sang, Howie Mandell turned around and pointed.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Alan Silva
The US Sun

Sister Wives star comes out as trans and reveals new name

MERI and Kody Brown's child Leon has come out as trans. The Sister Wives star, who was formerly known as Mariah, revealed that their name is Leo or Leon and their pronouns are they/them. Leon, 26, proudly came out as "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," in an inspirational Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jennifer Hudson Wins Tony, Achieves EGOT Status

As one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, Jennifer Hudson continues to shine bright as one of the industry's biggest stars. At last night's 2022 Tony Awards, the Empire actress and American Idol star won a Tony for Best Musical for the play A Strange Loop, which she produced. The musical, which centers around the mental health of a gay black man, beat out Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square and SIX: The Musical for the award.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acrobatics#Agt#Got Talent#Nbc#Nbcu Photo Bank#Agt Season 17
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Simon Cowell Left Shocked by This ‘Fantastically Creepy’ Performance

We’ve seen some captivating performances, ranging between magic, music, and more, during America’s Got Talent‘s 17th season so far. However, during the show’s fifth round of auditions on Tuesday, one massively unique choir group left judge Simon Cowell utterly shocked by what he deemed a “fantastically creepy” performance. Check out the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Injured in Dog Attack

90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina was recently attacked by a dog as she walked her puppy. The Russian native appeared on season 8 of the reality show with her American husband, Brandon Gibbs. After chatting online, they met for the first time in Iceland, where Gibbs proposed to...
PETS
realitytitbit.com

Lily Meola's Daydream had Heidi Klum in tears and fans hitting 'download'

America’s Got Talent is in full swing in 2022 and judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have got their work cut out when it comes to deciding who goes through and who goes home in this year’s competition. AGT is onto its 17th season but the talented contestants are showing no signs of slowing down.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

126K+
Followers
107K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy