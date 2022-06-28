ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Advice William Daniels Gave the ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Is so Mr. Feeny

By Lauren Anderson
 2 days ago
" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-Hzla8sfmrY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Boy Meets World fans can rest assured knowing William Daniels is essentially the real-life George Feeny. Showbiz Cheat Sheet spoke with Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong about their latest project, Pod Meets World, a Boy Meets World rewatch podcast . Naturally, we had to ask about the casts’ relationship with Daniels. Friedle shared the best advice he ever got from the actor during our conversation.

Mr. Feeny gives the best advice in ‘Boy Meets World’

“Believe in yourselves. Dream. Try. Do good.” This quote might be the most highly regarded among Boy Meets World fans and it comes from the finest teacher to ever grace a television series — George Feeny.

Mr. Feeny was more than Cory Matthews’ (Ben Savage) teacher. He was a neighbor, trusted confidant, and fount of good advice. More than that, he was an inspiration to a generation of kids who grew up watching Boy Meets World. Fans will remember the dozens of Mr. Feeny quotes, especially “If you let people’s perception of you dictate your behavior, you will never grow as a person” and “Sometimes a sure thing is not the best thing,” among countless others.

Throughout Boy Meets World’s seven-season run, Feeny dropped plenty of life, but he’s still doing so today. Daniels is on TikTok and dispersing good advice through the @ subpargrace account.

The best advice William Daniels ever gave his co-stars is about performing

Mr. Feeny was never short on solid life advice, and it seems the same can be said about Daniels. During our conversation with Fishel, Friedle, and Strong, we asked what the best advice the actor ever gave them was. At frist, Friedle joked: “Get out of my dressing room!” He laughed and addded: “That’s the best thing he ever told me and I absolutely stuck with it.”

Rider Strong as Shawn Hunter, Will Friedle as Eric Matthews, Ben Savage as Cory Matthews, Daniel Fishel as Topanga Lawrence, and William Daniels as Mr. Feeny | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

On a more serious note, Friedle recalled: “He said, ‘You’re an actor, actors act. Take every opportunity you can to utilize your craft.'” Friedle elaborated:

“He’s like, ‘If you’re in front of your family and you have the need to act, then that’s your audience and you act.’ That always stuck with me, the idea where it’s like you take the stage whenever you can, however you can, and you promote your craft.”

Will Friedle, Showbiz Cheat Sheet

William Daniels will be a guest on the ‘Boy Meets World’ rewatch podcast

iHeartRadio is sending fans back to 1993 when Boy Meets World first premiered on ABC’s TGIF. In this weekly podcast, Fishel, Friedle, and Strong are going John Adams High as they rewatch every episode of the iconic series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yah5s_0gP2E9BF00
‘Pod Meets World’ | iHeartRadio

Other Boy Meets World cast members slated to appear on the podcast include Trina McGee, Betsy Randle, William “Rusty” Russ, Maitland Ward, and Matthew Lawrence. So will fan-favorite Daniels. “You just wait because it was pretty phenomenal,” Friedle teased of Williams’ appearance on Pod Meets World .

Pod Meets World is available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

RELATED: There’s a Perfectly Good Reason Ben Savage Isn’t Doing the ‘Boy Meets World’ Podcast With Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

RELATED PEOPLE
