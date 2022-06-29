ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papillion, NE

Groundbreaking held for new mixed-used development in Papillion

By Isabella Basco
 2 days ago
On Tuesday, city and county leaders broke ground on the Tower District Papillion. It is an approximately 120-acre mixed-use development near 84th Street and Highway 370.

Developers say the project will offer different housing, retail and office options along with green space and walking trails. Already, businesses are showing interest.

"We've got lending facilities. We've got a grocer. We have some retail and restaurant type facilities, multi-family, single-family," said Jesse Calabretto, a partner on the project.

The goal is to make this neighborhood comparable to Dundee, Benson and Blackstone. To be a neighborhood that has lasting value and one you can live, work, shop and play within.

"Sarpy County's really been a series of bedroom communities and so as we start to grow into employment centers. We don't have those historical locations. To create new ones out of farms is a great opportunity for us," said Executive Director of Grow Sarpy Andrew Rainbolt.

Developers say it'll appeal to all income levels and age ranges on the housing side. Calabretto is hoping to sell houses that are affordable in the $300,000 range.

"Within the development, you'll have for rent product as well. Below a thousand dollars a unit," Calabretto said.

With this development, leaders expect more car and foot traffic to be on the way. So they're making improvements to 90th Street, like adding another lane. There will also be improvements to Cedardale and Washington Streets such as adding more stoplights.

The Tower District also promises to keep the iconic water tower as part of the landscape that won't be changing.

Some of the first homes and businesses are expected in late 2023, but it could take up to a decade to develop everything.

