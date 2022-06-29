Brush fire threatens structures in Paso Robles

A brush fire burned more than eight acres in Paso Robles on Tuesday morning and briefly threatened some structures.

It broke out at about 11:20 a.m. south of Derby Lane.

Firefighters say crews arrived to find an approximately 1/4-acre fire that was threatening three structures. Crews were able to protect the structures, but the fire spotted to the other side of Fourth Street, igniting the hillside.

The spot fire was stopped at eight acres. The original fire burned 1/3-acre.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was determined to be construction work next to vegetation.

