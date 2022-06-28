ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Wanted To Be an Actor Before Wanting To Be a Singer

By Julia Dzurillay
Lady Gaga went method for House of Gucci . She earned an Academy Award for her songwriting in A Star is Born . Before she released “Rain On Me” and “Born This Way,” however, Lady Gaga studied acting (and wanted to be an actor before wanting to become a singer).

Lady Gaga acted in ‘House of Gucci,’ and ‘A Star is Born’

Singer Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lady Gaga is known for her music , winning the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album (for The Fame Monster ), Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (for Love For Sale ), and Best Song Written For Visual Media (for “Shallow).

Lady Gaga also starred in House of Gucci alongside Adam Driver and appeared in A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper. However, this performer started her acting journey years before.

Lady Gaga wanted to be an actor before her award-winning singing career

Before she was an award-winning songwriter, Lady Gaga attended New York University. She studied acting while in college, even mentioning her lifelong passion to Jake Gyllenhaal during her Actors on Actors Variety interview.

“I wanted to be an actress before I wanted to be a singer,” Lady Gaga said. “And I studied for a really long time. I went to Lee Strasberg. I went to Circle in the Square [Theatre School].”

The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute mentioned by Lady Gaga is in New York City, where Gaga eventually performed and found stardom as a singer. Her first album, The Fame, premiered in 2008 and included chart-topping hits “Paparazzi” and “Poker Face.” For several years, the performer focused on her music career before snagging movie roles.

“I studied the Stanislavski method,” she continued. “I worked with Susan Batson, who’s my acting teacher now. I would actually say playing a character for me is like living one long song.”

“One long song that lasts for months,” Gaga added in the same interview. “For A Star Is Born , it was years for me. And for Patrizia, I dropped her faster because she was a killer, and there were some things about the transformation for me psychologically that were super challenging.”

Lady Gaga explained that for her role as Patrizia in House of Gucci she would speak with an Italian accent in her everyday life.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bo_efYhYU2A?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Lady Gaga appeared as the Countess in ‘American Horror Story’

Before her roles in House of Gucci or A Star is Born, Lady Gaga appeared as the Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel. As a result, the actor earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television, later returning to the FX original for an appearance in Roanoke.

In recent months, this actor focused her attention on Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, the vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics company, as well as her upcoming Chromatica Ball, highlighting Chromatica and Dawn of Chromatica .

RELATED: Will the Next Season of ‘American Horror Story’ Hold Any Celebrity Cameos? (Lady Gaga Fans Hope So)

