Denver aims to help combat climate change with price hike for trash service

By Rick Sallinger
 2 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – The price of picking up trash is going up. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, Denver residents will have to pay for trash pick up – people like Chris King.

“I think the price of everything is going up. Why does the price of trash have to go up?”

It will cost $9 a month for a 35 gallon trash can, $13 if you have a 65 gallon bin and $21 for a 95 gallon can. The flip side is there will be no charges for weekly recycling or compost pickup.

(credit: CBS)

Nancy Kuhn, a spokesperson for the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure explained, “The more you recycle or compost, the less you throw away, the less your fee is going to be, so it really incentives the behaviors that we want.”

For those on lower incomes there will be an instant rebate available to help ease the cost. Grace Rink, the Chief Climate Officer for the City of Denver says people in Denver are oriented towards green initiatives.

“I think the people of Denver are going to be really excited to participate in this one small way to participate in the fight against climate change.”

Seventy-five percent of the trash from 180,000 Denver households ends up in a landfill where it decomposes and creates climate changing methane a greenhouse gas. King seemed convinced on the new program.

“I’m already conscious about all that so I try to stretch a paper towel so I don’t have to put out more trash.”

Denver City Council passed the measure Monday, but it will not go into effect until the first of the year.

Gun violence hot spots make up small area of Denver

Sounding at times like a statistician, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said nearly half of all shootings in Denver and a quarter of the city's murders in 2020 and 2021 took place in just five geographical areas: "hotspots" that only make up 1.56% of Denver's land mass."Crime," said Pazen, "often disproportionally affects a small geographical area."In a recent interview with CBS4, Pazen laid out how his department is addressing gun violence hotspots- also known as crime clusters- and how hotspots have now shifted to other areas of the city."People are dying in our streets," said Pazen, "And it's not okay."With...
Will Average Denver Home Soon Cost $1 Million?

Housing costs in Denver and its suburbs have been on a spectacular rise over recent years, pricing many house hunters out of the market. According to a new study, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is now the sixth-worst among major U.S. cities for people looking to make their initial purchase of a house.
Colorado's 'Peaks to Plains' dream trail sees progress

Slow, steady progress continues toward a dream trail that would connect Denver to the Continental Divide. The long-envisioned Peaks to Plains Trail is projected to stretch 65 miles and 5,600 feet from the South Platte River Trail in the Mile High City to the Clear Creek headwaters high on Loveland Pass. The result promises to be "a quintessential Colorado experience," said Scot Grossman, the Jefferson County Open Space project manager who has overseen developments for about a decade.
Boulder residents express concerns about human behavior at Vision Zero update meeting

Boulder is in the midst of an effort to better understand how safe people feel walking, cycling, driving or taking other modes of transportation in the city. Transportation staff on Wednesday conducted a virtual meeting to gauge exactly this and to answer community questions as Boulder moves toward updating its Vision Zero Action Plan.
