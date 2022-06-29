ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Jamilla Pinder Recognized for Promotion of Human Rights

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Greensboro will present Pinder with a Human Rights Award this week. Greensboro – Jamilla Pinder, assistant director for Healthy Communities at Cone Health, is being recognized for going above and beyond to promote human rights in her field. The City of Greensboro has chosen 10...

High Point University

Smith Family Supports the Qubein Arena and Conference Center with Major Gift

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 30, 2022 – High Point University parents Margaret and Elmer Smith of Roswell, Georgia, recently gave a major gift in support of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center and the adjoining Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel. In honor of the Smiths, an executive suite in the Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel will be dedicated for them.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Asheboro group building special home for veteran injured in Iraq

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County veteran who was injured in the line of duty in Iraq will soon be getting a new house. The nonprofit Homes For Our Troops will build a specially adapted home for Army Specialist Joshua Craven on Saturday, July 9, according to a HFOT news release.  The event will be held at Pinewood […]
ASHEBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

In the Weeds: Cugino Forno comes under fire from DOL, locals

Featured photo: Bailey Park is the crowning jewel in the revitalization of downtown Winston-Salem currently. (photo by Owens Daniels) The specially imported ovens from Naples fire up. Outside, the Coal Pit has already beckoned a rambunctious crowd that forms a line entering the revitalized power plant. It’s Saturday, and to many people in the suburbs and small, strip-mall towns surrounding downtown Winston-Salem, this is as close to a metropolitan experience that a 30-minute drive will allow: a strategic, concrete playhole that shields the unassuming suburban public from the “poors,” the hustlers, skateboard punks and other unmentionables that might contaminate this shiny oasis surrounded by a sea of uncertainty. This is Bailey Park, the current crown jewel of downtown renewal efforts.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

Joycelyn Johnson, longtime city council member, dead at 73

The city of Winston-Salem lost another icon when it was announced that longtime city council member Joycelyn Johnson died last week. Johnson served four terms on the council from 1993 to 2009 as the representative for the East Ward. During her tenure on the council, Johnson also served as chair of the Public Works committee and pushed for improved working conditions for the city’s sanitation division. For her hard work and dedication to the citizens of Winston-Salem, in 2018 the city’s public works facility located on Lowery Street was renamed the Jocelyn Johnson Municipal Service Facility. On the day the sign was unveiled, Johnson thanked her supporters.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Fireworks Extravaganza at Northeast Park on July 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY – The County’s biggest fireworks display will light up the night at the 15th annual Fireworks Extravaganza. Guilford County Parks will host the event at Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Dr., Gibsonville on Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m. Guests should arrive at the park no later than 7 p.m. and plan to stay until after the fireworks finale.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville residents face water troubles at Big Chair Lofts

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People living at the Big Chair Lofts in Thomasville woke up to no running water in their apartments this week.  Some residents reached out to FOX8 about their frustration with the complex on East Guilford Street.  The water was shut off for three hours on Wednesday, even though rent was paid. It’s […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Citizen policing group to stop patrols in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A local citizen-run group trying to bust child predators is stepping back after the Winston-Salem police chief urged all groups not to operate. “Her words have been heard. We took time to really think about it. And because of her superior training, we are going to acknowledge that,” said Chris Winfrey, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

ACC headquarters could be leaving Greensboro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Could the Atlantic Coast Conference headquarters be moving to Charlotte? That question should officially be answered within the next few weeks. It’s all part of the North Carolina state budget proposal that republicans unveiled Tuesday night. If the $27.9 billion spending plan passes, the ACC will likely leave Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCDA&CS finds spotted lanternfly in Forsyth County, first established presence of the pest in the state

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the first established presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in the state. Initial surveys indicate the known distribution of the pest is within a 5-mile radius in Forsyth County near Interstate 40 in Kernersville extending to the Guilford County line. Survey efforts are ongoing.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfdd.org

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina receives $8 million donation

A Greensboro-based nonprofit that works to help children and families is getting a major donation. The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina says it’s the largest gift in its 120-year history. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who is divorced from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $8 million to the organization.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Lawsuit alleges Greensboro company punished, fired employees for not attending prayer sessions

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit has been filed against a Greensboro-based home renovation company, alleging it required employees to participate in “prayer sessions” as a condition of employment, in violation of federal law. According to the EEOC’s lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aurora Renovations and Developments LLC retaliated against employees who opposed required participation in religious […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Trash dumped in Greensboro neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Illegal dumping has forced Greensboro city crews to clean up the mess while making the people tossing trash pay up.  Community Improvement Division Manager Troy Powell told FOX8 the trash is an eyesore and hazardous for crews to clean up. There could be animals or chemicals in discarded items.  “It’s really disheartening when someone from […]
GREENSBORO, NC

