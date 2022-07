BLACKFOOT — Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel around approximately 9 am on Wednesday, June 29, from both the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions responded to reports of a sturgeon trapped in a canal in Blackfoot. When personnel arrived, the sturgeon was swimming with at least a third of its body above the water. Fish and Game was able to capture the nearly 5-foot long fish from the waterway and transport it via a water-filled tank in a vehicle to the nearby Snake River. ...

