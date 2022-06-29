ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona governor, lawmakers disagree on abortion law

12news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Roe V. Wade has been overturned,...

www.12news.com

Comments / 2

Related
NPR

Arizona's attorney general says a pre-1901 abortion ban is enforceable

PHOENIX — Arizona's Republican attorney general announced Wednesday that a pre-statehood law that bans all abortions is enforceable and that he will soon file for the removal of an injunction that has blocked it for nearly 50 years. Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office said after the U.S. Supreme Court...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Midterm roundup: Big day in Arizona

Wednesday was a big day in the Arizona GOP gubernatorial primary — first, former Rep. Matt Salmon, who dropped out one day prior, backed establishment favorite Karrin Taylor Robson over the Trump-backed Kari Lake. Hours later, the two squared off in their sole debate on Arizona PBS (which also included two long-shot Republicans).
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
starvedrock.media

Arizona ACLU challenges fetal 'personhood' interpretation

(The Center Square) – The Arizona ACLU is challenging a new “personhood” clause, which seeks to give constitutional rights to the unborn in the state. The ACLU’s challenge runs alongside numerous subsequent hearings taking place in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as state legislators and abortion providers attempt to understand what is currently legal.
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Arizona Governor signs legislation for boost in kinship care stipend

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a legislation for grandparents and relatives to receive a boost in monthly stipends if they are raising children in kinship care. “Today I signed H.B. 2274 to bring much needed support to kinship families in Arizona – especially grandparents who have...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sedona Red Rock News

Arizona state lawmakers compromise and pass bipartisan budget

Due to Arizona’s shifting demographics our state is becoming more and more purple, due to new residents moving here from more liberal states, the increasing diversity from non-white residents, and as our state gets progressively younger with older, more reliable conservatives are being countered by younger voters who tend to vote less often for Republicans.
ARIZONA STATE
Government Technology

Elections Investigation Focuses on South Georgia Breach

(TNS) — Subpoenas sent this month are seeking evidence of whether election conspiracy theorists gained unauthorized access to Georgia voting equipment and copied sensitive files in Coffee County after the 2020 election. The subpoenas demand documents including ballot images, election data, computer software and the identities of who funded...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
starvedrock.media

State Republicans aid in cleanup after weekend protests

(The Center Square) – After the violent surge of pro-choice protesters on Friday night, the Capitol’s Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza was left with over $10,000 in damage. Some Arizona Senate Republicans assisted in fixing the vandalism left behind. “In case you were wondering where your state senators were...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county had largest white, Black, Hispanic growth

Metro Phoenix’s Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black, American Indian and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county. Meanwhile, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California’s Inland Empire also had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic and American Indian residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy