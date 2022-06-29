Arizona governor, lawmakers disagree on abortion law

PHOENIX — Arizona's Republican attorney general announced Wednesday that a pre-statehood law that bans all abortions is enforceable and that he will soon file for the removal of an injunction that has blocked it for nearly 50 years. Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office said after the U.S. Supreme Court...
PHOENIX (AP) — Governor Doug Ducey has signed a bill which allocates $335 million a month to building, securing and maintaining the border fence. He approved H.B. 2317 revenue distribution; border security on Thursday. The legislation reads as follows:. For fiscal year 2022-2023, beginning the month following the general...
Wednesday was a big day in the Arizona GOP gubernatorial primary — first, former Rep. Matt Salmon, who dropped out one day prior, backed establishment favorite Karrin Taylor Robson over the Trump-backed Kari Lake. Hours later, the two squared off in their sole debate on Arizona PBS (which also included two long-shot Republicans).
Marco Lopez, who once served as governor on Nogales, criticized his primary opponent, Katie Hobbs, for not appearing on the debate. A similar debate was held for four GOP gubernatorial hopefuls on June 29.
(The Center Square) – The Arizona ACLU is challenging a new “personhood” clause, which seeks to give constitutional rights to the unborn in the state. The ACLU’s challenge runs alongside numerous subsequent hearings taking place in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as state legislators and abortion providers attempt to understand what is currently legal.
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a legislation for grandparents and relatives to receive a boost in monthly stipends if they are raising children in kinship care. “Today I signed H.B. 2274 to bring much needed support to kinship families in Arizona – especially grandparents who have...
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Karrin Taylor Robson squared off in a debate Wednesday against Kari Lake for the Arizona Governor seat. Robson is leading her campaign, calling to leave behind the 2020 election and focus on the future, while Lake doubled down that former President Donald Trump did not lose the election.
PHOENIX – A day after he ended his campaign to become the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, Matt Salmon endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson in the race on Wednesday. Salmon made the announcement during an appearance on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show. “I believe that...
PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona on Wednesday denied asking for a pardon following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021. Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as an aide for former Donald Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, said Thursday during taped testimony that Biggs reached out to her about requesting a pardon.
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, June 30, 2022, in honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives that day protecting fellow Arizonans from the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013. The Governor released the following statement:
On June 26, DPS says Aiden Starkey was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and vandalism. Four others were arrested, with DPS saying they failed to identify. They are, Kyla Ford, 20; Taylor Calderson, 20; Sage Myers, 19 and Brianna Ford, 19.
Due to Arizona’s shifting demographics our state is becoming more and more purple, due to new residents moving here from more liberal states, the increasing diversity from non-white residents, and as our state gets progressively younger with older, more reliable conservatives are being countered by younger voters who tend to vote less often for Republicans.
(TNS) — Subpoenas sent this month are seeking evidence of whether election conspiracy theorists gained unauthorized access to Georgia voting equipment and copied sensitive files in Coffee County after the 2020 election. The subpoenas demand documents including ballot images, election data, computer software and the identities of who funded...
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday signed the $18 billion budget into law that makes hefty investments in education, border security and infrastructure. The fiscal year 2023 budget was enabled by an unprecedented surplus topping $5 billion, allowing for a broad array of new spending and savings.
(The Center Square) – After the violent surge of pro-choice protesters on Friday night, the Capitol’s Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza was left with over $10,000 in damage. Some Arizona Senate Republicans assisted in fixing the vandalism left behind. “In case you were wondering where your state senators were...
Metro Phoenix’s Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black, American Indian and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county. Meanwhile, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California’s Inland Empire also had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic and American Indian residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
