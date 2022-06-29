ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5 Double Play' game

By The Associated Press
bigrapidsnews.com
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigrapidsnews.com

Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:. 01-06-07-15-17-25-27-29-35-37-44-45-55-58-61-62-63-67-69-72-77-80.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Health officials: Michigan has 1st probable monkeypox case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in suburban Detroit, health officials said Wednesday. The case was identified in an Oakland County resident who is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Stay away from foam when swimming, state health dept. advises

Michigan residents are reminded to avoid foam on waterbodies like lakes, rivers and streams as temperatures warm to reduce exposure to so-called "forever chemicals" called PFAS. Foam can form on any waterbody and sometimes can have harmful chemicals in it like high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances commonly known...
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Montana's health department getting new leadership

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana's largest department is getting new leadership, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Thursday. Adam Meier is leaving as director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services on Aug. 12 due to an ongoing family health issue, the governor's office said in a statement. He will be succeeded by Charlie Brereton, the health department's chief of staff and Gianforte's health care policy advisory.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy