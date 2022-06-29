Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5 Double Play' game

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana's largest department is getting new leadership, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Thursday. Adam Meier is leaving as director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services on Aug. 12 due to an ongoing family health issue, the governor's office said in a statement. He will be succeeded by Charlie Brereton, the health department's chief of staff and Gianforte's health care policy advisory.

MONTANA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO