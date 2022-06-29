ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

First Asian American Woman Crowned as Miss Texas

By Maria Guerrero
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom North Texas to the Miss America stage, the newly crowned Miss Texas is making history. “My name is Averie Bishop. I am the 85th anniversary Miss Texas and the first Asian American woman to represent our state,” she said. Bishop is also a first-generation SMU graduate and...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 26

Terry Buckingham
2d ago

if she was born here she's an American stop the racial profiling

Reply
16
lazyred
2d ago

awesome show of our nation's greatest attribute...diversity. congratulations!!!

Reply
5
Related
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE
Fast Casual

Freddy's making big plans for Texas

Wichita-based Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has 57 locations in the pipeline for the Dallas/Fort Worth areas as well as several counties in both East and West Texas. "Our 63 operating locations in Texas have continued to perform exceptionally well, and we have witnessed firsthand how Freddy's resonates with the local communities across the state," CDO Andrew Thengvall said in a press release. " This proven success has attracted best-in-class franchisees to join our network, and we couldn't be more excited. These strong operators deeply understand their territories and share our commitment to bringing Freddy's craveable menu to the people of Texas."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Prosper, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Southlake, TX
State
Connecticut State
CultureMap Dallas

2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best bang-for-your-buck colleges

By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

This Dallas neighbor weighs in as the healthiest county in Texas, says U.S. News

For babies and baby boomers alike, Collin County stands out as the healthiest county in Texas, according to a new study by U.S. News & World Report. Collin County lands at No. 50 on U.S. News’ list of the 500 healthiest counties in the U.S., making it the healthiest county in Texas. U.S. News assessed 2,735 of the 3,143 counties across the U.S. but ranked only 500 of them.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American#Miss Texas#Asian People#Miss America#Racism#Smu#Texan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott reminds Texans to take hurricane preparedness measures

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— During a briefing Thursday at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reminded Texas residents living in coastal regions to enact preparedness measures for hurricane season. According to a news release, officials at the briefing stated that some coastal and inland […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Plainview Daily Herald

How to treat scorpion stings, avoid these arachnids and more

Camping and outdoor recreation are summertime staples in Texas, but travel enthusiasts will be sharing the great outdoors with more than their fellow day trippers, and that includes potentially dangerous wildlife such as scorpions. That said, here are a few things to know about scorpions in Texas, tips to avoid contact and how to treat a scorpion sting.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas 6.23.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Golden Corral at 5101 South General Bruce Drive in Temple received an 89 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the employees needed to clean the entire soda machine, specifically, around the soda spigots because of mold.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Chase involving suspected human smugglers ends with 4 dead in South Texas

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border. The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying...
ENCINAL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy